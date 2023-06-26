If you’re using Cash App constantly, you’ll want a quick way to access your money. One method is withdrawing money from an ATM, using your Cash Card. Will this cost you, though? Not necessarily! Today we” talk about what ATMs are free for Cash App, as well as all the details you need to know about the topic.

How to find an ATM near you by using your Cash App

What ATMs are free for Cash App?

You can withdraw money from Cash App using your Cash Card debit card at any ATM. The tricky part is being able to do so for free. There are some things you must know first.

For starters, you will obviously need a Cash Card to do this. Thankfully, signing up for one is free, and activating it is a breeze. Additionally, not everyone can withdraw cash for free. Cash App will waive the $2.50 fee it charges users to use an ATM only if they have set up their direct deposit with Cash App. We have a guide on how to set up direct deposit on Cash App, if you need some help with that.

Every direct deposit of at least $300 will grant 31 days of free in-network withdrawals, as well as one out-of-network withdrawal. This 31-day window will be reset whenever a qualifying direct deposit comes in. Just keep in mind that out-of-network ATMs will more than likely have their own fees, which Cash App can’t get rid of.

Cash App isn’t very clear about its partnering ATM networks, but we know the main one is the MoneyPass ATM network. This is Cash App’s strongest point in terms of ATM availability, as there are over 40,000 MoneyPass machines in the USA. They are commonly found at 7-Eleven locations.

We can also see Cash App works with some banks, such as US Bank and Pacific Western Bank. Other bank ATMs may also be included, but these are the ones we can find in San Diego, CA, as of the time of this writing.

By the way, there are also limits as to how much cash you can withdraw. Currently, users can withdraw $1,000 per transaction, $1,000 every seven days, or $1,000 every 30 days. Limits reset at 7:00 PM CDT, either daily, weekly, or on the last day of the month.

How to find an ATM near you by using your Cash App Luckily, Cash App has gotten rid of the guesswork and made it easy for users to find in-network ATMs through the app. Here’s how to do it. Launch Cash App. Tap on the Cash Card tab. Select Find an ATM. Look for in-network ATMs within your area. You can also use the Search icon to look for ATMs in other areas. When you find an in-network ATM, tap on its icon. The app will let you know whether you will need to pay a fee or not, to use it. If you need to pay a fee, you can tap on You’ll pay $2.50 in fees to learn more details. This page will let you know what you need to get this fee waived, as well as inform you of your limits.

FAQs

Which ATMs offer free Cash App withdrawals? Cash App’s in-network ATMs include MoneyPass ATMs, for the most part. There are some other partnering banks and ATM providers, but these are very few. Of course, you can only get free withdrawals, given your account meets all requirements.

Can I use my Cash App card at any ATM? Technically, you can use your Cash Card to withdraw money from any ATM. The only differentiator is that in-network ATMs can be free if your account meets specific requirements. Out-of-network ATMs will have their own fees on top of Cash App’s fees.

Can I withdraw money using my Cash Card on an out of Network ATM for free? Given that you set up direct deposit, and receive at least $300 a month, Cash App will waive its $2.50 ATM fee for one out-of-network withdrawal.

What can I do if I forgot my Cash Card PIN? You will need your Cash Card PIN for some purchases, as well as any ATM cash withdrawal. If you forgot it, you will need to change it. Go to Cash App > Cash Card > Change PIN > Forgot Cash PIN and follow the instructions.

