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Google clears up that 'new' Wear OS 6.1 update confusion
2 hours ago
- Google first started delivering Wear OS 6.1 updates to Pixel Watch models back in December.
- Last week, a “new” label was spotted in Wear OS 6.1 developer documentation, raising questions.
- Google now clarifies that what’s new is the Wear OS 6.1 emulator in Android Studio.
Follow Android news for long enough, and you’re bound to start experiencing a pronounced sense of déjà vu. We don’t mean that in a cynical “all phones feel the same these days” way, either — read enough coverage about “new” features and upgrades, and you’re almost certain to eventually run across one where you could swear the announcement was already made months ago. Recently, we found ourselves in a boat like this concerning one of Google’s Wear OS releases, and now we’ve finally gotten to the bottom of the story.
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Last week, we shared with you that Google had started labeling Wear OS 6.1 as “new” in its developer documentation, despite us being under the impression that Wear OS 6.1 had already started landing late last year. Why was this “new” label seemingly arriving four months behind the update itself?
We were very curious at the time, so we went right to Google with our confusion. And this week, the company sets us straight:
Wear 6.1 was made available to users in December ’25. A couple weeks ago we made available in Android Studio the Wear OS 6.1 emulator, which is what was tagged as new.
So, it turns out that “new” tag was solely referring to availability of the Wear OS 6.1 emulator for Android developers, and not the now-months-old Wear OS 6.1 platform update itself. As mysteries go, that’s a tad underwhelming, but we have to admit — it also makes a heck of a lot of sense.
Wear OS 6.1 is currently available for the Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Watch 4. The Pixel Watch 1, meanwhile, has reached the end of its official support.
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