The original Pixel Watch is getting its first new update since official support ended last year

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out an extra modem update for the original Pixel Watch, the smartwatch’s first update since official support ended last fall.

The modem update patches a vital bug that affected 911 emergency dialing behavior on the first-generation Pixel Watch.

The Google Pixel Watch is out of Wear OS support, so this patch keeps the original Pixel smartwatch on Wear OS 5.1

Google Pixel devices have repeatedly experienced issues calling 911 and emergency services, as chronicled by user reports dating back to 2021, which could make it harder to get help in an emergency. The original Google Pixel Watch, first released in 2022, is out of Wear OS support. The smartwatch is currently running Wear OS 5.1 and won’t get the boost to Wear OS 6, but Google just announced a surprising update anyway. Today, the company is rolling out a new update for the first Pixel Watch with a crucial bug fix.

Google says the update is an “additional March 2026 software update” for all eligible Pixel Watch 1 models with an important fix for the modem. There is one, global build for the March 2026 modem update with a build number of BW1A.260305.003. It’s rolling out now, but it may take some time before the Pixel Watch 1 update reaches everyone.

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The release notes explain that the Pixel Watch 1 modem update contains “bug fixes to improve E911 Emergency dialing behavior.” While it’s unclear exactly what issue affected emergency dialing on the original Pixel Watch, it’s good to see Google patch the bug impacting 911 dialing behaviors. When you need to contact emergency services, time is usually of the essence, and the last thing you want to run into is a bug affecting the dialer on your Pixel Watch.

The fix for emergency 911 dialing behavior is the only one included in the Pixel Watch’s extra March 2026 software update. Only the first-generation Pixel Watch will see this update. It’s the first update for the original Pixel Watch since the October 2025 and June 2025 updates last year, and it’s an unexpected one, considering the model is out of official support. The latest BW1A.260305.003 build is still Wear OS 5.1, based on Android 15.

Google says the March 2026 modem update rollout will “continue over the coming weeks” based on your carrier and device, as it’s a phased rollout. You can manually check for an update on your Pixel Watch by navigating to the Settings app, tapping System, and pressing System updates. Follow the on-screen prompts to install the update when available.

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