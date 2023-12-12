Latest Apple Watches get a Siri upgrade with watchOS 10.2

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has released watchOS 10.2 for compatible Apple Watches.

This update allows Siri to access and log Health data right on the Watch itself.

However, this feature is available only on the new Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, with the Apple S9 chip processing Siri requests on-device.

The Apple Watch Series 9 remains the best smartwatch available for purchase, and that is despite the iPhone lock-in. Part of what makes the Apple Watch so good is watchOS 10, which provides comprehensive health tracking features and other smarts that make it a worthwhile purchase. Apple is rolling out watchOS 10.2 to compatible watches, bringing a few changes.

Siri can now access and log Health data The primary highlight for this update is that the new Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 now let you access and log health data using Siri. CNET mentions that the feature is exclusive to these two smartwatches as they are powered by the new Apple S9 chip, which allows them to process certain Siri requests locally and with low latency rather than sending the query to the cloud.

Siri is said to be able to initially answer requests for 20 different health data types on the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. This includes questions about progress on Activity Rings, step count, nightly respiratory rate, stairs climbed, last night’s sleep, and more. These answers will be based on data from the past week. Siri is also said to be able to answer questions about third-party health devices that connect to the iPhone’s Health app, such as certain glucose and blood pressure monitors. Users can also log data such as weight, periods, and medications.

9to5Mac notes that Siri Health requests are available in English (United States) and Mandarin Chinese (China mainland). More languages are expected, albeit no timeline has been shared.

Other watchOS 10.2 changes An important feature making a return with watchOS 10.2 is the ability to swipe to change watch faces. Users could already do that, but watchOS 10 removed the ability. The feature is returning in an optional avatar, and you can access it on your Watch by going to Settings > Clock > Swipe to Switch Watch Face.

If you’d like to receive a confirmation when ending workouts, you can now opt for it. On your connected iPhone, go to the Watch app > My Watch > Workout > End Workout Confirmation.

