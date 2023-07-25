How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 reveal livestream

TL;DR Samsung is holding its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26 at 6:00 AM ET.

The event will be livestreamed, and you can watch it right here.

Samsung will debut the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and other devices.

After all the rumors and leaks, Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is finally here. If you’re wondering where to catch all of the announcements, you can watch the livestream right here in the video above from the comfort of your home, office, or wherever you may be.

While the first Unpacked of 2023 was held in San Francisco and centered around the Galaxy S23 series, this event will instead be held in Seoul, South Korea, with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 expected to be the main stars.

When is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked? Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, Watch 6, and Tab S9 expected launch time and date Samsung is holding its second in-person Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, which is scheduled to start at 6:00 AM ET on July 26. If you happen to live outside of this time zone, you can enter your location here to find out what time that is in your area.

Samsung’s reservation page has now gone live if you want to secure one of these handsets for yourself.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What else will be unveiled? As expected, Samsung has not yet shown its cards, so there’s no definite information to go off of. We’ll just have to rely on speculation. According to rumors and leaks, we expect that the manufacturer’s foldable phones will be joined by the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. We could also get a look at Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy tablets — the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Unfortunately, we also expect that the Galaxy Buds 3 will be a no-show as leaks claim Samsung didn’t provide any audio product information to retailers and carriers.

