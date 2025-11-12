Here's how to watch the OnePlus 15 global launch

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority Ultra Violet

TL;DR The OnePlus 15 will launch globally on November 13, 2025.

The launch will be livestreamed on the company’s YouTube channel at 8:30 AM ET.

Although the OnePlus 15 has already launched in China, we’re still waiting for the global rollout. Thankfully, you won’t have to wait much longer as the international launch is just a day away, on November 13. For the global release, OnePlus is celebrating with a live launch event. If you’re excited about the launch, you may be wondering how to catch this event. Don’t worry, we have all the details you need to know right here.

If you live in the US, get ready to wake up early for this one. The livestream for this event starts at 8:30 AM on the East Coast. You’ll be able to tune in by heading over to OnePlus’ YouTube channel. However, to save you some time, we have embedded the link on this page so you can watch the whole stream right here.

Sales of the OnePlus 15 are expected to start in markets like India shortly after the event ends. Presumably, sales in the US will start around the same time, but OnePlus has not confirmed this yet. For those interested in picking up the OnePlus 15 for themselves, you can go to the official US OnePlus website to snag an extra $50 off, or get a chance to win the OnePlus Pad 3 for free.

When the company’s latest flagship phone launches, it will be available in three colors: Infinite Black, Ultra Violet, and Sand Storm. These are the same colors that are currently available in China. If you’re interested in seeing everything that’s included in the box, feel free to check out our OnePlus 15 unboxing.

