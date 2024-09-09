Apple iPhone 16 event: How to watch and what to expect

It’s that time of the year again, as Apple will finally launch the iPhone 16 series today (September 9). So how can you watch the event and what else will Apple announce? We’ve got you covered in this rundown.

How to watch Apple’s iPhone 16 launch event

Apple’s Glowtime event will take place at its Cupertino headquarters in California. The event kicks off at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET on September 9, and you can watch it on YouTube via the embedded window above.

What to expect from Apple’s Glowtime event? The tech colossus hasn’t confirmed what it will reveal today. However, leaks and rumors give us a decent idea of what to expect. Here’s a brief look at what we think will be announced.

Apple iPhone 16 series

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The most notable product expected today is the iPhone 16 range, and it looks like four phones are coming once again. These are the standard iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

One of the biggest rumored additions to the handsets this year is a shutter key dubbed a Capture Button. This key will indeed be used for the camera app to take photos and videos, much like the shutter button on some flagship Android phones. However, it’s also believed that users can swipe on the button to control zoom and more.

Apple is also tipped to bring the Action Button to all iPhone 16 series devices. This remappable button initially debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro series.

Otherwise, the iPhone 16 Pro series is expected to get the lion’s share of camera upgrades. The phones are tipped to receive a 48MP ultrawide lens, for one, making for a big resolution jump from last year’s 12MP camera. It’s also believed that the iPhone 16 Pro will get a 5x folded zoom camera — this camera was originally exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This is only a brief look at what to expect from the new handsets. You can view all the iPhone 16 series leaks and rumors in our dedicated hub.

New AirPods

Chris Thomas / Android Authority

Apple might also launch new AirPods at its Glowtime event today. In fact, leaks point to the AirPods 4 and the AirPods Max 2. The AirPods 4 will likely cater to lower-end users while the AirPods Max 2 will be the sequel to the $549 AirPods Max.

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported that the Max 2 headphones could offer adaptive audio, USB-C, and improved noise cancelation.

New Apple Watches

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

The Cupertino company is also tipped to offer new Apple Watches on the day. The Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to lead the wearable charge, and recent rumors point to 42mm and 46mm models. This would be a major change from initial leaks that suggested 45mm and 49mm options.

We also heard about a plastic Apple Watch SE model, but Mark Gurman reckons this might be delayed. The journalist also suggests that we won’t see the Apple Watch Ultra 3 today.

