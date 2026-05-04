Walmart's Gemini speaker leak suggests Google is opening up its ecosystem again

CSA

TL;DR A new Onn smart speaker from Walmart has surfaced early, and it appears to run Google’s Gemini instead of Assistant.

The listing on the Connectivity Standards Alliance website confirms key features like Google Cast for Audio, smart home controls, and a built-in mic with a kill switch.

This could mark the return of third-party smart speakers powered by Google’s newer AI assistant, though launch timing remains unclear.

The last major third-party smart speakers to ship with Google Assistant built in were the JBL Authentics lineup — specifically the Authentics 200, 300, and 500 — which debuted in late 2023. Fast forward to 2026, and the Assistant era is nearing its end, with Google shifting focus to Gemini for Home, which has been in early access on its own smart speakers since last year. So far, no third-party speakers have launched with Gemini baked in, aside from a handful of older Assistant models that received a Gemini upgrade. Now, it looks like Google may be reviving the era of third-party smart speakers powered by its own digital assistant.

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A Reddit user spotted Walmart’s unreleased Onn Smart Speaker listed on the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) website. CSA is a consortium of companies that helps create and implement universal open standards, such as Matter, for IoT devices.

CSA

The listing for the Onn Smart Speaker not only reveals that it’s a Gemini-powered smart speaker, but also shows an image of the device. It further reveals that the speaker supports audio playback, smart home controls, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and seamless media streaming via Google Cast for Audio.

Other attributes include physical playback controls, LED indicators, 10W power, a far-field microphone array, and a hardware kill switch for the mic.

It’s unclear when Walmart will launch the speaker, but it could arrive alongside the new Onn 4K streaming stick and Onn 4K Pro, which have been showing up on physical store shelves despite no official announcement. It’s also possible Walmart will release this new speaker further down the line, since Google’s own $100 Home Speaker has not hit shelves just yet. That said, an official listing on CSA means we won’t have to wait long.

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