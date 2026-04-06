Walmart's new 4K Streaming Stick lands with a 50% premium for its UHD upgrade

TL;DR Walmart’s Onn 4K Streaming Stick is already appearing on store shelves.

The device reportedly costs $30.

It comes with a remote (with batteries included), an 11.8-inch HDMI extender, a 4.88ft AC adapter with cable, and a guide.

It has only been a week since details about a new Onn 4K streaming stick emerged online. Now Walmart customers are already spotting the device sitting on store shelves.

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At the time of the leak, it was unclear when Walmart planned to launch the Onn 4K Streaming Stick. It looks like that question has now been answered. The retail giant appears to have started quietly rolling out the streaming device at some of its stores.

One shopper who recently purchased the product posted pictures on Reddit. According to the customer, they spent $30 on the streamer. That would make the Onn 4K Streaming Stick $5 more expensive than the current Onn 4K box and $10 more expensive than the previous 1080p model. The shopper also mentions that they found the device “mixed in with a bunch of other sticks.”

Based on the images, the device has the following features: Voice control with Gemini

Google Cast

Dolby Atmos

A quad-core Cortex-A55 processor

An ARM Mali G57

2GB of RAM with 8GB of storage

Wi-Fi: 2.4/5GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/ac MIMO These specs match the specs listed in last week’s leak. As for what you get in the box, here’s what’s included: An Onn 4K Streaming Stick

A remote (with batteries included)

An 11.8-inch HDMI extender

A 4.88ft AC adapter with cable

A quick start guide

In addition to this streaming stick, Walmart also has a new 4K box on the way that leaked shortly before the stick. Considering how quickly Walmart rolled out the Onn 4K Streaming Stick, could we see the Onn 4K Pro (v2) in the next few weeks? It’s anyone’s guess, but you’ll definitely want to keep an eye out, as it could also get a quiet launch. It will be interesting to see what the cost of the box will be since the stick has a $30 price tag.

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