Google TV Streamer déjà vu? Walmart's next Onn box looks suspiciously familiar

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Images of what could be the Onn 4K Pro (v2) have leaked.

The images feature a device that looks an awful lot like the Google TV Streamer.

The device appears to have a LAN port, HDMI port, USB-A port, and a microphone toggle.

Walmart could be cooking up a new streaming box to replace the Onn 4K Pro. Earlier this month, a leak revealed the specs of this refreshed device. A new leak now offers what could be our first look at the design.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Over on Reddit, five images of what could be the Onn 4K Pro (v2) have leaked. Based on these images, it appears Walmart is giving the device a big redesign. Instead of a previous square shape, this new version adopts an elongated, oval-like form. One could argue that the streaming box looks an awful lot like the Google TV Streamer.

Although Walmart appears to have taken heavy inspiration from Google’s hardware, it’s not an exact copy. Unlike the Google TV Streamer, this device has a USB-A port in the back. That port is joined by what appears to be a microphone toggle, LAN port, HDMI port, and a power port. Meanwhile, the reset button has been relocated from the back to the bottom of the device.

It’s suggested that the Onn 4K Pro (v2) features a 6nm Amlogic S905X5M chip, an ARM Mali-G310 v2 GPU, 3GB RAM, and 32GB of storage. Along with that, it’s believed to support Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+, in addition to the following codecs: AV1, VP9, H.264, H.265 (HEVC).

Follow