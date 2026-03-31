Walmart's next Onn device could replace your ageing Chromecast with Google TV

TL;DR A new leak has revealed details about the Walmart Onn 4K Streaming Stick, running Google TV.

The device supports 4K output, beating the current Onn TV stick and matching the Chromecast with Google TV 4K.

Other notable specs include a Realtek RTD1325 chipset, 2GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and AV1 support.

Walmart’s second-generation Onn 4K Pro TV box recently leaked online, but what if you’re on the hunt for a much cheaper Google TV device? Well, a new leak may have revealed details about an upcoming Onn streaming stick.

Android TV Guide has posted apparent details for the Walmart Onn 4K Streaming Stick Google TV. As the name implies, this streaming stick supposedly supports 4K output. That would be a welcome upgrade over the current Onn TV stick (seen at the top of the page), which tops out at 1080p output. This would also match the ageing Chromecast with Google TV 4K.

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Otherwise, the Onn 4K TV stick will supposedly offer a ho-hum Realtek RTD1325 chipset (1.7GHz quad-core Cortex-A55, Mali-G57 GPU), 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. The device is also listed with Android TV 14 and AV1 support. We even get an apparent look at the device, seen below.

There’s no word on a launch price just yet, but the current 1080p model retails for $20 while the current Onn 4K box costs $25. So don’t be surprised if this new 4K TV stick also comes in at $25.

As we previously noted, this isn’t the only Onn TV device in the works. The Onn 4K Pro second-generation TV box leaked online earlier this month, bearing a resemblance to the Google TV Streamer. This box is also tipped to arrive with an Amlogic S905X5M processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a USB-A port.

Either way, it looks like consumers will soon have more Google TV devices to choose from in 2026. Our fingers are crossed that the RAM crisis doesn’t result in much higher prices for TV boxes, though.

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