Your Chromecast 4K is finally getting some love with a new update

David Imel / Android Authority

TL;DR An update has rolled out for the Chromecast with Google TV 4K.

It delivers the October 2025 security patch, system stability, and improvements.

One user claims that the update fixes an IPTV issue.

The Chromecast with Google TV 4K doesn’t receive updates very often. So when it does, no matter how big or small, it’s worth pointing out. If you’ve been waiting for an update to come to your Chromecast with Google TV 4K, then today is your lucky day. A new update is starting to roll out now.

Some owners of the Chromecast with Google TV 4K are reporting (via 9to5Google) that their devices have received a new update. Version UTTC.250917.004 is now replacing the previous stable version, UTTC.241218.008.H1.13427172. According to the changelog, this update takes up a little over 760MB and delivers the October 2025 security patch, in addition to system stability and improvements.

It appears that Google has yet to publish the release notes for the update. However, one user notes that the update appears to fix an IPTV issue. Meanwhile, another user mentions that “USB-C hubs with PowerDelivery work again without any problem.”

