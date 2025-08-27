Wallpaper Wednesday: Special Google Pixel 10 edition! (August 27)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.

For the newest walls as well as all the ones from previous weeks, check out this Drive link. Want to submit your own? Head to the bottom of this article.

Wallpaper Wednesday: August 27, 2025 This is a special version of Wallpaper Wednesday. Today is the final embargo for Pixel 10 content, so we decided to go all out with this week’s wallpapers! Every image you see below was captured with a Pixel 10 device by one of the members of the Android Authority team. You can scroll down a bit to find out who shot what and with which phone.

Just don’t forget: don’t download the images from this gallery, as they have been heavily compressed. Scroll down and use the Drive link to get the high-resolution, uncompressed versions.

Starting from the top left image and moving to the right, here are the credits for each photo: Photos 1 – 5: Adamya Sharma, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Photos 6 & 7: Paul Jones, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Photos 8 – 10: Robert Triggs, Google Pixel 10

Photos 11 & 12: Ryan Haines, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Be sure to download these photos in their high resolutions from this Drive link!

How to submit your own Android wallpapers We are very excited to see your own contributions to our Wallpaper Wednesdays project. Before submitting, here are the rules: Your submissions should be your own creation. That means photos you took, digital art you created, etc. Please don’t submit other people’s work — that’s just not cool. Also, please don’t send images purely created with AI . They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK.

. They will not be accepted. Images you created and then augmented with AI tools are OK. You must agree to let Android Authority share your Android wallpapers for free with anyone who wants them.

We will not accept watermarked images. You will, however, get a credit and a link in the article itself. We can link to your social media account only. Ready to submit? Fill out the form below. You’ll need to include the highest-resolution version of the image you can provide, your name, and a brief description of what the image is. If you want us to link to a social media page you own in your credit, please provide that, too, but that’s optional.

