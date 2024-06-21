Some Pixel owners still aren't seeing the replacement Google VPN service

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google confirmed a while back that it would be shutting down its VPN By Google One service on June 20 (yesterday). Pixel owners received a replacement service, dubbed VPN by Google, from June 3. Unfortunately, it looks like there are issues with this replacement service for some users.

Several Pixel owners have chimed in on Reddit to note that the new VPN By Google service either isn’t working or isn’t showing up for them. That means these users don’t have access to the original VPN by Google One service or the replacement option, forcing them to use an alternative VPN service for their needs.

The issue seems to affect the Pixel 7 series (including the Pixel 7a) and the Pixel 8 range, but it will likely affect some Pixel Fold owners too.

In any event, some Redditors in the thread observed that their phones haven’t received the June update from their carriers yet. However, a few others chimed in to say they received the update but still don’t have access to the VPN By Google service.

We’ve asked Google for comment regarding this issue and will update the article if/when the company gets back to us.

