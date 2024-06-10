Apple Voice Memos in iOS 18 will finally catch up with Android voice recorders

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR iOS 18 will bring automatic transcription to Apple’s Voice Memos app.

The transcription feature is part of Apple Intelligence, and will also come to Notes and Phone apps.

Apple Intelligence features are coming to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15.

Apple’s highly-anticipated WWDC keynote delivered on its promise of AI announcements, unveiling a suite of features set to land on iPhones with iOS 18 later this year. One of the prevailing themes among the announcements was the sense of déjà vu, with many of the new features mirroring similar existing functionalities on Android devices.

From the ability to personalize your home screen layout to AI-powered image editing in the Photos app, it seemed like Apple was playing catch-up with many old Android features. One such new ‘old’ feature is coming to Apple’s built-in voice recorder app, Voice Memos.

The Voice Memo app in iOS 18 will be able to transcribe recordings, a feature that has been present on Google Pixel devices and various third-party apps for several years. Recently, Samsung added similar capabilities to many Samsung phones as part of its Galaxy AI package.

Apple

The Apple Notes app is also receiving a similar AI upgrade, allowing for transcription of voice notes. Additionally, for the first time, the Phone app in iOS 18 will enable users to record calls, with real-time transcription being generated as the conversation unfolds. In all these cases, once the transcription is complete, the apps will also offer a summary of the text, highlighting the key points.

Along with iOS 18, both iPadOS 18 and macOS 15 will also get access to all the new Apple Intelligence features. Apple plans to roll out these new AI features to US English users starting this summer.

