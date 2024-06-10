Apple Photos draws inspiration from Magic Editor with new Clean Up feature

Apple

TL;DR Apple has announced that new AI-powered editing tools are coming to the Photos app.

The biggest feature, dubbed Clean Up, is similar to Android’s Magic Eraser.

Other features include editing via Siri, Memories, and more.

Apple announced several new features coming to the redesigned Photos app on iOS 18, but one will be very familiar to Android users.

At its WWDC keynote on Monday, the company introduced Clean Up, an image editing tool powered by Apple Intelligence AI. The feature can erase unwanted items from a photograph, such as people in the background or objects in the foreground.

Does that sound familiar? The feature appears to function similarly to Magic Eraser, widely available on Google Photos. Notably, just last month, Google announced plans to roll out its image editing AI suite to iOS users, including Magic Editor and Magic Eraser. While Apple might be late to the party, the feature will be a useful addition for avid snappers.

The specifics of how Clean Up will work remain uncertain, but we expect more details to emerge as WWDC continues and once it’s available to try.

Apple

Other beefed-up features include a more powerful video and photo search function, which allows users to comb through their libraries with contextual prompts. For example, “Maria cartwheeling on the grass” produces several videos that match that description. Users can also find specific moments within videos using this method, which will speed up video editing on the platform.

Speaking of editing, the company also unveiled Memory Movie. This feature lets users create personalized movies based on a prompt or description. Using Apple Intelligence, the feature will gather relevant content from your library, work these into a chaptered storyline, find relevant Apple Music tracks, and combine it into a movie.

Apple

Finally, Siri can now also rapidly edit your photos on request. Users can ask the voice assistant to adjust the image within the Photos app. For instance, tell Siri to “make it pop,” and it’ll adjust hues, brightness, contrast, and other elements accordingly. It doesn’t appear to be a granular way to edit shots, but it could make for some interesting experiments.

The company announced many other AI-powered tools across its app bouquet, including ChatGPT integration with Siri and a much smarter Notes app.

