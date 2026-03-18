Miss OnePlus's Xpan mode? This Ultra phone basically has Xpan for video.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Vivo has revealed that the upcoming X300 Ultra will offer an option akin to Xpan video capture.

This so-called Film Style uses a 2.4:1 aspect ratio with film grain.

The company previously confirmed that the X300 Ultra will also gain support for the APV codec and 4K/120fps Log video.

The vivo X300 Ultra is shaping up to be one of the most impressive camera phones of 2026, and that’s in large part due to its video capabilities. Vivo isn’t stopping here, as it’s now revealed a couple more notable video-related features.

Company executive Han Boxiao noted on Weibo that the vivo X300 Ultra will ship with two new video styles. The first is dubbed Film Style and offers a wide, 2.4:1 aspect ratio that’s broadly comparable to the Xpan photo mode (2.7:1) on recent OPPO and OnePlus phones. Film Style runs at 24fps, while vivo adds that it includes halos and graininess associated with film. Check out the sample clip below, which was filmed in 4K with the ultrawide camera.

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This isn’t the only new video style on offer, as the company has also revealed a Film Look option. This uses a standard 16:9 aspect ratio paired with 60fps, while emphasizing “cinematic” cyan and orange hues. These colors are supposedly meant to evoke cinema. You can view the sample below.

It’s worth noting that vivo phones already offer a few movie styles. In addition to the default Vivid style, recent phones also offer options like Cold White, Classic Negative, Positive Film, and Clear Blue. With the exception of Vivid, all these styles top out at 1080p/30fps, though. So the fact that Film Style supports 4K capture is noteworthy, although it’s theoretically possible that these two new video options are separate from the current movie styles.

These latest features join a host of previously announced X300 Ultra video options. The company previously confirmed that the phone will support the APV codec, 4K/120fps video via all three rear cameras, 4K/120fps Log video capture, subject-tracking at 4K/60fps, improved audio capture, and a new pro video mode.

Vivo also revealed today that the X300 Ultra will ship with some major enhancements to its photo profiles. It’s adding two new camera styles (Chasing Light and Rich) while also bringing custom styles. The latter will let you tweak up to 12 parameters, including tone, sharpness, shadow, grain, soft light, halo, and color temperature. The manufacturer will also pull a Nothing and let you share these custom styles, with vivo saying they can be shared via social media. An accompanying sample image suggests that the recipe is shared as a QR code in watermarks.

As for camera hardware, the X300 Ultra packs a 200MP LYT-901 main camera (35mm), a 200MP 85mm main camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera (LYT-818). And between this and the OPPO Find X9 Ultra, it’s looking like an exciting time for smartphone cameras.

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