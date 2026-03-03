First the S26 Ultra, now another Ultra phone will support this pro video feature

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Vivo has confirmed that the upcoming X300 Ultra will support the APV codec.

This follows in the footsteps of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which was the first device to support the feature.

The APV codec enables visually lossless video that should maintain the same quality after repeated edits.

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra is the first phone to support the Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec. We don’t have to wait too long to see another phone with this feature, as an upcoming Ultra phone will indeed offer this option.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Vivo confirmed to journalists at MWC 2026 that the upcoming X300 Ultra will support the APV codec. The company added that the phone will support APV at up to 4K/120fps via its three rear cameras. The firm also said you can use APV in conjunction with Log video capture.

For the uninitiated, APV is a visually lossless video codec developed by Samsung. The codec is meant for professional video capture and workflows. Samsung previously claimed that APV video maintains the same quality after repeated edits. APV also offers storage savings of up to 20% compared to the current High Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC).

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The Galaxy S26 Ultra lets users choose between low and high-quality APV video profiles, but it’s unclear whether the X300 Ultra will offer a similar choice. Nevertheless, Samsung notes that a 1080p/30fps video recorded with the low-quality APV profile consumes 750MB per minute. Meanwhile, the same clip captured with the high-quality profile consumes 1.5GB per minute.

This isn’t the only feature coming to the X300 Ultra. The company confirmed that the phone will have a Pro Video mode with a tweaked interface and controls akin to “professional cinema cameras.” It will also offer a Quad Mic Audio Recording Master capability with six preset scenarios for ambient noise suppression. Finally, the company says it now offers subject tracking at 4K/60fps. For what it’s worth, the X300 Pro‘s auto-tracking tops out at 1080p/30fps.

Follow