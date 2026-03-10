This Android brand is giving its Ultra flagship an ultrawide sensor bigger than most main cameras

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The vivo X300 Ultra is expected to keep a large 14mm ultrawide sensor similar to the X200 Ultra, rather than switching to the newer Sony LYT-828.

That sensor is big enough to rival the main cameras on many smartphones, helping deliver cleaner low-light shots and better dynamic range.

The ultrawide camera is tipped to feature 50MP resolution.

Vivo’s next Ultra flagship is shaping up to be anything but subtle. The upcoming vivo X300 Ultra is already confirmed to have an impressive zoom, and a recent Weibo post hints that its ultrawide camera could be just as remarkable.

While most phone makers see the ultrawide camera as secondary, vivo is taking a different approach. According to details shared by vivo’s product manager, Han Boxiao, on Weibo, the X300 Ultra will keep its 14mm ultrawide camera with a large Sony LYT-818 sensor, following the approach used in last year’s X200 Ultra. Rather than switching to the newer Sony LYT-828 sensor, vivo seems to be using the same sensor that performed well in the previous model.

The vivo X200 Ultra’s ultrawide sensor is so large that it rivals, and sometimes even surpasses, the main cameras in many smartphones. Larger sensors capture more light, which typically leads to cleaner low-light shots, better dynamic range, and more natural depth. On most phones, ultrawide images tend to look softer or noisier than photos from the main camera. Vivo’s approach aims to narrow that gap.

The numbers support this claim. The ultrawide camera is tipped to have a 50MP resolution (via Digital Chat Station), offering a wide view while keeping enough detail for cropping or large prints.

The ultrawide lens is just one piece of vivo’s ZEISS camera system. Boxiao previously confirmed that the X300 Ultra would feature a stacked lineup, including a 200MP main camera with a 35mm focal length and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera.

Vivo is also relying on its ongoing partnership with Zeiss, which helps with lens design and optical tuning.

If that’s not enough, the company has already revealed an optional Zeiss Telephoto Extender. This accessory can boost the phone’s zoom to a 400mm equivalent, and digital cropping can extend it even more.

With the X300 Ultra expected to debut in 2026, we likely won’t have to wait long to see if vivo’s bold camera strategy pays off.

