This Ultra phone is the first to use Sony's brand-new 200MP camera sensor
31 minutes ago
- Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao has shared details about the upcoming Vivo X300 Ultra’s primary camera.
- The camera will feature Sony’s LYTIA 901 sensor, making the X300 Ultra the first phone to use it.
- Key features include a 200-megapixel resolution, 1/1.12″ sensor size, and 35mm focal length.
We’re learning a lot about the Vivo X300 Ultra this week. At MWC, the company confirmed that the upcoming flagship will support the Advanced Professional Video codec that made its smartphone debut in the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Now, we’ve heard a little more about the phone’s camera hardware.
Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao posted some Vivo X300 Ultra camera details on Weibo today. The big reveal is that the phone will be the first to use Sony’s new LYTIA 901 camera sensor, which comes in at a whopping 200 megapixels.
Resolution isn’t the only (or even necessarily the most important) part of a smartphone camera, but the LYTIA 901 has more going for it than that. The sensor is very large for a smartphone, coming in at 1/1.12 inches. Bigger sensors can capture more light in a shorter exposure, so that should translate to impressive low-light performance.
The sensor’s also got an equivalent 35mm focal length, making its field of view significantly narrower than many smartphones’ primary cameras and creating a slightly more zoomed-in look in photos — a definite win in my book. The post also says the sensor will come with improved image stabilization, and that the lens covering it will have more effective anti-glare coating than those in previous Vivo phones.
Earlier this week, Vivo showed off accessories for the Vivo X300 Ultra, including an add-on telephoto lens with a focal length of 400mm, making for a nearly 17x optical zoom on the phone’s primary camera.
We don’t have an expected launch window for the X300 Ultra yet, but it’s expected to launch globally, a first for Vivo’s Ultra phones, which are typically exclusive to China (though “globally” likely doesn’t include the US in this case).
