This Ultra phone is the first to use Sony's brand-new 200MP camera sensor

Earlier this week, Vivo showed off accessories for the Vivo X300 Ultra, including an add-on telephoto lens with a focal length of 400mm, making for a nearly 17x optical zoom on the phone’s primary camera.

We don’t have an expected launch window for the X300 Ultra yet, but it’s expected to launch globally, a first for Vivo’s Ultra phones, which are typically exclusive to China (though “globally” likely doesn’t include the US in this case).