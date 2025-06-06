After using the vivo X200 Ultra for several weeks, I wish Samsung would copy its amazing cameras

vivo X200 Ultra The vivo X200 Ultra is a China-only release, so most buyers sadly won't be able to get their hands on one, but dedicated Android fans who want a top-notch camera experience and plenty of premium features should certainly add it to their wishlist.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is among the most popular camera phones around. But there’s a strong argument to be made that Samsung’s flagships (and to a lesser extent even Google’s top Pixels) have stagnated as far as hardware is concerned.

Samsung’s base and Plus phones have effectively used the same camera hardware since 2022, while its most recent Ultra phones have offered upgraded ultrawide cameras and a switch to a more modern 5x 50MP camera. Nevertheless, the company is still sticking with a measly 10MP 3x camera on its $1,200 Ultra devices.

However, the newly launched vivo X200 Ultra has shaken things up in a big way, and after using it extensively for several weeks, I really hope the likes of Apple, Google, and Samsung are taking notes for 2026 and beyond.

vivo X200 Ultra 35mm main camera test and samples

One of vivo’s most notable camera-related moves is offering a 35mm main camera (50MP LYT-818, 1/1.28-inch). By contrast, 99% of smartphones on the market use a 24mm main camera, offering a wider field of view. The 35mm camera is equivalent to a 1.4x or 1.5x camera. vivo isn’t the first manufacturer to do this, owing to ZTE’s previous forays, but it still marks a major expansion for this tech.

As colleague Rob Triggs observed, having a native 35mm focal length should reduce facial distortion compared to a standard 24mm lens. But more importantly, in my own experience, it allows for better framing. Check out this comparison between an older Pixel 7 Pro and the X200 Ultra to see the difference between a conventional 24mm smartphone shot and a 35mm snap. I didn’t have to worry about the sheets above or people sitting too close to my friend.

Furthermore, a native 35mm camera should theoretically deliver better image quality than a crop from a similar 24mm camera. However, I had to pixel-peep to spot any significant quality differences versus a 35mm crop. So it’s not a night-and-day quality difference if you stick with a software-based 35mm mode, especially when some phones let you set the 35mm crop as the default.

This main camera still holds up in a variety of lighting conditions, offering plenty of detail, wide dynamic range (see the fourth and sixth image in the gallery), and little noise. I do occasionally see some over-processing, particularly at night when vivo sometimes manages the feat of using too much noise reduction and too much sharpening in the same scene. I’m also glad to report that this camera doesn’t suffer from glare like the X200 Pro‘s primary shooter.

Ultrawide camera hardware that’s closer to the main camera

We’ve also seen the Pixel 9 series and Galaxy S25 Ultra embrace higher-resolution ultrawide cameras. These sensors are much smaller than the primary cameras, though. However, vivo has decided to use the same 1/1.28-inch camera sensor for both the main and ultrawide cameras. This also seems like the next logical step for more mainstream brands.

Perhaps the biggest benefit I noticed with the X200 Ultra’s ultrawide camera was the much-improved brightness. There isn’t a big disparity between the ultrawide and main cameras.

The improved light capture also means I was able to capture handheld astrophotography shots using the wider camera. That’s particularly important as it means you can get more of the expansive night sky in your snaps.

I thought the X200 Ultra’s ultrawide camera was far from perfect, though. There’s still a lot of corner softness, in line with the X200 Pro’s somewhat disappointing wide-angle shooter. I really feel like vivo could’ve reduced the field-of-view from the current 14mm to something more restrained to combat this problem and distortion. I also thought ultrawide shots were quite blotchy and soft in general compared to the main camera, with this problem being extremely apparent at night. Check out the comparison below.

In any event, I think vivo definitely needs to improve the ultrawide image quality, but it’s clear that the gap between it and the main camera has narrowed somewhat. It’s not the first time we’ve seen smartphones use the same camera sensor for both main and ultrawide lenses (hello, OPPO Find X3 Pro), but I want to see Google and Samsung pull this off too.

vivo has also taken the interesting step of defaulting to the ultrawide camera for video. It makes sense on paper as cameras with a narrower field of view, like the 35mm main sensor, tend to be less stable than wider cameras. You can still switch to the 35mm camera anyway, although it looks like vivo is shooting 8K/30fps videos exclusively via the ultrawide lens. In any event, I thought that video capture was at least on par with the already good X200 Pro, with smooth panning and good stabilization. But I did notice weird flickering on people’s faces when filming portrait video in poor lighting.

What about that 200MP zoom camera?

vivo was the first smartphone brand to adopt a 200MP zoom camera on a smartphone, debuting the feature on the X100 Ultra in 2024. It has since become a fixture on high-end phones like the HONOR Magic 7 Pro and Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and the X200 Ultra returns with a 200MP 3.7x periscope camera (f/2.27).

This zoom camera delivers image quality that’s close to the main camera, featuring a good level of detail, consistent colors, and dynamic range, and very little noise. Image quality does fall sharply from 10x to 15x, though, with 20x shots being a gamble. But more than anything else, I’d like to see Google and Samsung take a similarly ambitious route with their zoom cameras. I’d love to see a Pixel 11 Pro with a 200MP tele camera or a giant 50MP periscope lens.

Much like the X200 Pro and X100 Ultra, the X200 Ultra edges out Google when it comes to the number of ways you can use the periscope camera. There’s the expected macro focus and 4K/120fps slow-motion options, as well as portrait video with automatic focus switching (like iPhones), a stage mode, and higher-resolution active stabilized video. There’s also local support for 8K video and night video capture.

I thought there was still room for improvement here, though. vivo does some sketchy processing at long focal lengths, as I noticed in my hands-on with the X200 Ultra’s crazy external lens. During my time with the lens, I noticed that the phone actually seemed to airbrush balcony railings out of a very long-range zoom snap, while the picture taken with the lens kept it intact. There’s also a very shallow depth of field when taking close-up images or full-blown macro shots (e.g. food or bugs). So you have to move back if you want everything in focus. Still, this depth of field comes in handy for portrait snaps.

vivo X200 Ultra verdict: A great camera phone with one dealbreaker

Thankfully, the vivo X200 Ultra also ticks many boxes for a 2025 flagship device. There’s the all-powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 6,000mAh battery that usually delivers two days of regular usage, 90W wired and 40W wireless charging, and a bright, 6.82-inch QHD+ OLED screen. Other notable vivo X200 Ultra features include IP68/IP69 ratings, an Apple-style Camera Control button, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 6.0, and Wi-Fi 7.

So, the vivo X200 Ultra has a cutting-edge set of cameras that could be a sign of things to come, a ton of performance, a large battery, and plenty of premium extras. So far, so good, right?

The vivo X200 Ultra is another great camera phone from vivo that most people can't buy.

There is one major caveat, though. Unlike the excellent vivo X200 Pro ($749.99 at Giztop), the Ultra is limited to China only. This restricted availability severely reduces your purchase options if you’re interested in the device. You’ll just have to pay the ~$1,049 fee to import the phone from storefronts like Giztop. The China-only nature also means you miss out on Quick Share, although Google Wallet works fine, and it supports Android Auto. Another galling absence from China-only phones is eSIM support. There are eSIM adapters that bring this support to phones without the tech, but it’s still a notable omission here.

In any event, I really hope Google and Samsung embrace technologies like a 35mm main camera, an ultrawide camera with a flagship sensor, and more ambitious zoom cameras. Because it certainly looks like the rest of the industry will adopt or has adopted this tech.

