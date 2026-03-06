This Ultra flagship promises industry-leading gimbal-level telephoto stabilization

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The vivo X300 Ultra will use a fifth-generation Samsung HP0-based 200MP sensor co-engineered with ZEISS, featuring vivo’s BlueImage tech to boost color accuracy, autofocus, power efficiency, and HDR.

Its telephoto camera will offer an unprecedented 3° optical image stabilization (OIS), tripling typical industry movement cancellation for smoother photos and video at longer focal lengths.

The vivo X300 Ultra is expected to launch in China soon, followed by a global release.

With the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 Ultra launches out of the way, it’s time to turn our attention to other Android Ultra flagships. Hot on our radar now is the upcoming vivo X300 Ultra, which has been confirmed to launch globally. We’ve also recently learnt that it will support the APV codec and be the first phone to use Sony’s new 200MP LYTIA 901 camera sensor for its primary camera. Now, vivo has officially confirmed more details about the phone’s camera setup, this time detailing the impressive OIS capabilities of the telephoto camera.

vivo’s Product Manager Han Boxiao has shared more details on Weibo about the upcoming vivo X300 Ultra’s telephoto camera. The vivo X300 Ultra will come with a fifth-generation Samsung HP0-based 200MP sensor, co-engineered with ZEISS. This camera will also leverage vivo’s BlueImage tech to improve color accuracy, autofocus performance, power efficiency, and HDR capabilities.

Further, this ultra-large sensor telephoto lens will be paired with 3° optical image stabilization (OIS). He has also shared a video showing how the lens can move significantly, demonstrating “gimbal-level” image stabilization that is visible to the naked eye!

Han says that traditional telephoto OIS only reached 0.7° to 1° of movement cancellation (stabilization), while the vivo X200 Ultra reaches 1.2°, making it industry-leading. The X300 Ultra offers nearly a three-fold improvement over competitors and a two-fold improvement over vivo’s own class-leading phone. This is so good that it achieves the industry’s highest CIPA 7.0 professional-grade image stabilization, a level typically found only in professional cameras.

For a telephoto camera aiming to capture photos at a longer distance, this level of image stabilization allows for longer, more stable exposures. This helps capture more light and makes higher-magnification zoom photos easier to click for average users. The benefits extend from telephoto photos to videos, with the telephoto camera now supporting improved focus tracking at up to 60 fps.

The OIS benefits extend to longer teleconverter focal lengths, such as 200mm and 400mm. vivo has confirmed that the X300 Ultra will launch with a 400mm (~16.6x zoom) add-on lens, so the increased telephoto OIS movement will be much appreciated by those who also buy the new telephoto extender.

vivo hasn’t shared a launch date for the X300 Ultra. Given that the company is now officially revealing details about the phone, we expect it to launch in China soon, followed by a global release in the coming weeks or months.

