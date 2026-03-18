The MWC showstopper phone with a 400mm zoom lens finally has a launch window

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The vivo X300 Ultra is tipped to launch in China at the end of March 2026. Its global launch is expected to follow later.

Leaked specs include up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage across three colors.

The launch event may also include the vivo X300s and the Pad 6 Pro tablet.

vivo has been drip-feeding technical information about its upcoming vivo X300 Ultra flagship over the past few weeks, and we’re all in on the hype ever since we got to see the phone and its 400mm telephoto extender at MWC 2026. vivo confirmed that the X300 Ultra will be coming to global markets, but we still don’t know when the phone will launch. A new leak is finally giving us a timeframe for the X300 Ultra’s launch in vivo’s home market.

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According to reliable leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the vivo X300 Ultra will launch in China at the end of this month. The phone is expected to come in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB, and 16GB+1TB variants, spread across Black, Silver, and Green color variants.

While we don’t have an exact date yet, “end of the month” gives us the last few days of March. Looking at the calendar, the vivo X300 Ultra could launch on March 26, 27, 30, or 31 (excluding weekend holidays, since companies don’t usually launch on those days outside of events). vivo hasn’t yet confirmed the launch date on any platform.

The global launch for the vivo X300 Ultra will most certainly be sometime after the China launch. Chinese Android brands tend to launch fewer colors and storage options outside of China, so expect fewer variants and color choices if you’re planning to buy this beast.

The vivo X300 Ultra is confirmed to feature a 200MP Sony LYT901 sensor with a 35mm focal length on its primary camera. It is also confirmed to support professional-grade external telephoto converter lenses in 400mm and 200mm sizes. There’s also support for 4K 120fps Log video recording across all three rear lenses, as well as several new widescreen “Film Style” shooting modes. Leaked specifications indicate a 200MP periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide sensor as well.

The leak from Digital Chat Station also mentions that vivo will launch the X300s and the Pad 6 Pro tablet at the same event. However, it’s unclear whether these devices will reach global markets. I’m not holding my breath on these.

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