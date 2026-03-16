This Android flagship is coming for the iPhone’s video crown

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The vivo X300 Ultra will support 4K 120fps Log video recording across all three rear lenses, up from the X200 Ultra’s 60fps limit.

The device introduces a Pro video mode with 3D LUT previews, support for the APV 422 codec, and compatibility with ACES professional workflows.

Combined with a 400mm telephoto converter kit, vivo aims to challenge the iPhone’s dominance in professional-grade mobile video.

vivo has been cooking with its flagship X series for a fair few generations. Not only has the company closed the gap with top-tier camera flagships, but it has also out-innovated several of them. With the upcoming vivo X300 Ultra, vivo aims to create the ultimate camera flagship, featuring specifications that put it at the top of the pack. Today, the company has shared some of the software innovations it is packing into the vivo X300 Ultra, and it seems it’s going for iPhone’s video-recording crown.

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vivo’s Product Manager Han Boxiao has shared on Weibo that the vivo X300 Ultra will upgrade from the X200 Ultra’s 4K 60fps Log video recording to 4K 120fps Log video recording. Further, this will be supported across all three of the phone’s rear lenses.

The executive has also announced that the vivo X300 Ultra will feature a more intuitive Pro video mode with professional Log control. The phone will also be able to load 3D LUT previews during Log recording and allow color tones to be checked in real time.

For the cherry on top, the vivo X300 Ultra will also support the APV 422 codec, offering a wider color space in post-production and near-professional camera recording quality. It’s also compatible with the ACES professional post-production workflow, allowing Log footage to be directly integrated and color-graded alongside professional cameras.

APV is a visually lossless video codec developed by Samsung and also used on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The codec is meant for professional video capture and workflows. Samsung previously claimed that APV video maintains the same quality after repeated edits. APV also offers storage savings of up to 20% compared to the current High Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC).

Coupled with the 400mm telephoto convertor kit and a Smallrig cage, the vivo X300 Ultra is shaping up to be an incredibly powerful and versatile camera phone. Would all of its capabilities be enough to dethrone the iPhone as the video recording champion? We’ll have to wait for the phone’s launch, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

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