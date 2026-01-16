Visible offers customers $5 off their next bill for Verizon disruption

Verizon had a significant outage this week, with customers across the country losing service for much of Wednesday. After the disruption was resolved, Verizon offered account credits to affected users. MVNOs that rely on Verizon’s network also experienced disruptions, and now Verizon-owned-and-operated Visible is offering account credits, too — but they’re smaller than the ones affected Verizon customers were offered.

As reported by 9to5Google, Visible has been sending texts to customers who temporarily lost service, apologizing for the outage and offering an account credit as “a way of acknowledging your time and showing that this matters to” the MVNO. But while Verizon offered $20 account credits, Visible is only doling out a fraction of that, giving customers $5 toward their next bill.