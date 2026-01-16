Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Visible offers customers $5 off their next bill for Verizon disruption
47 minutes ago
- Verizon’s network experienced a major outage this week.
- Affected Verizon subscribers were offered $20 account credits.
- Subscribers on Verizon-owned Visible are being offered $5 credits.
Verizon had a significant outage this week, with customers across the country losing service for much of Wednesday. After the disruption was resolved, Verizon offered account credits to affected users. MVNOs that rely on Verizon’s network also experienced disruptions, and now Verizon-owned-and-operated Visible is offering account credits, too — but they’re smaller than the ones affected Verizon customers were offered.
As reported by 9to5Google, Visible has been sending texts to customers who temporarily lost service, apologizing for the outage and offering an account credit as “a way of acknowledging your time and showing that this matters to” the MVNO. But while Verizon offered $20 account credits, Visible is only doling out a fraction of that, giving customers $5 toward their next bill.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
Visible says these credits can be applied toward customers’ next month of prepaid service “when paying with a credit card online” after January 16 (that’s today).
Service through Visible is less expensive than comparable plans through Verizon itself: the MVNO offers plans with unlimited data starting at $25 a month, where Verizon’s entry-level Unlimited Welcome plan costs $75 a month for a single subscriber (or $65 with a discount for setting up automatic payments). Still, Verizon owns Visible, and affected subscribers were equally disrupted on both, all of which makes $5 feel a bit stingy.
Are you a Visible subscriber? Did you lose service this week? Is $5 off your next bill enough to make up for it? Tell us all about it in the comments.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.