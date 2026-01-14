Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Not just you: Verizon outages reported across the US (Update: Verizon statement)
36 minutes ago
- Verizon service is currently down for many users across the US.
- Downdetector has collected nearly 200,000 reports of Verizon service outages since noon today, ET.
- We’re monitoring the situation and will update this post once service is restored.
Update, January 14, 2026 (1:18 PM ET): A Verizon representative has provided Android Authority with the following statement:
“We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience.”
Original article, January 14, 2026 (1:05 PM ET): Having trouble with your Verizon service? You’re not alone: service monitor Downdetector has been flooded with reports of problems with Verizon’s wireless coverage, with hundreds of thousands of users across the US reporting they’re seeing “SOS” in their status bar where their network reception indicator should be.
As brought to our attention by TechRadar, widespread issues with Verizon service began today around noon, Eastern time. Judging by the comments on Downdetector‘s Verizon page, issues are widespread across the country, with reports coming in from Washington to New Jersey and plenty of states in between.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
As of writing, Downdetector has amassed nearly 200,000 reports of Verizon service outages since issues began about an hour ago. Verizon’s own network status page appears to be down as well, and Downdetector commenters say that some other online Verizon services have been affected, too.
If you’re on Verizon and currently experiencing an outage, you won’t be able to make calls or texts to most numbers, but that SOS indicator in your status bar means that you should still have access to 911 if you need it.
A Verizon representative tells us that the carrier is “working to identify and solve the issue quickly.” The company has issued the same statement publicly on Twitter.
Android Authority is keeping an eye on the situation; we’ll update this story when we know more or when service is restored.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.