Not just you: Verizon outages reported across the US (Update: Verizon statement)

“We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Original article, January 14, 2026 (1:05 PM ET): Having trouble with your Verizon service? You’re not alone: service monitor Downdetector has been flooded with reports of problems with Verizon’s wireless coverage, with hundreds of thousands of users across the US reporting they’re seeing “SOS” in their status bar where their network reception indicator should be.