Visible users won't have to wait much longer to jump on the new Inner Circle plan

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Visible will roll out its new Inner Circle feature on August 21.

Plus and Plus Pro members can save $5 per month when part of a Circle with two or more members.

Accounts can be connected without connecting payments.

A few days ago, Visible rolled out a new feature called Inner Circle in early access. Inner Circle addresses one of the service’s biggest weaknesses, the inability to manage more than one line per account. At the time, only select members could take part in the opportunity, and all of the spots were filled up not long after the announcement. If you were hoping to get in on this feature, you won’t have to wait much longer for your chance.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

Visible’s Inner Circle plan will be leaving early access soon. Today, the company announced that the full launch will happen next week, on August 21, 2025. At that time, anyone interested in the Inner Circle feature will be able to sign up.

As a refresher, Inner Circle’s biggest draw is that it allows up to seven lines to be connected for $25 per month. Those who are on Plus or Plus Pro plans can save $5 per month when in a Circle with two or more members. Members also maintain full control over their individual service and account decisions. And members can choose how much each member of the Circle pays.

Other benefits mentioned in the announcement include: Flexible Circles: An Inner Circle can be made with anybody, including friends, family, neighbors, or roommates.

An Inner Circle can be made with anybody, including friends, family, neighbors, or roommates. Flexibility: Members can mix and match plans, leave, join, or switch without it affecting other members.

Members can mix and match plans, leave, join, or switch without it affecting other members. Personalized payments: Choose who you want to pay for from your app.

Choose who you want to pay for from your app. Privacy: Personal information stays private, and members can choose what details are shared with the group. Once the feature has gone live, you’ll be able to sign up on Visible’s website. The company says you’ll also be able to sign up from the app.

Follow