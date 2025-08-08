Visible is finally rolling out a family plan feature, well sort of

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Visible is rolling out a new “Inner Circle” feature that links multiple accounts for easier payment and management.

The feature is in Early Access and requires at least two accounts to join. You’ll also have to sign a special form and wait for approval.

While major discounts aren’t included with these group plans, members can get $5 off Visible Plus or Plus Pro if not on another promo.

For years, Visible has been one of my top recommendations for mobile service providers. After all, you get unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon’s network for a fraction of what you’d pay for postpaid. That said, one of its biggest weaknesses was the inability to manage more than one line per account. Thankfully, that’s about to change.

Earlier today, Visible announced on Reddit that it is introducing a new Visible Inner Circle feature that lets individual Visible accounts connect for simplified payments and management. Previously, it didn’t matter if you had several lines under one roof; you’d still have to pay for each of them separately.

At least for now, the feature is only available to select customers as part of its Early Access phase.

To join the Visible Inner Circle, you’ll need at least two existing Visible accounts and must fill out a special form first. Once submitted, you should receive an email from Visible with details on when Inner Circle will go live for your accounts. It’s unclear if this will happen immediately, but it seems likely Visible will roll out Inner Circle in phases to test the feature, and so there’s no guarantee you’ll get approved right away.

After you’re successfully invited into the Visible Inner Circle, all members will still have individual access to their accounts, but you can now choose whether you’re paying for the circle or being paid for by another member.

While most carriers offer steep discounts on group plans, Visible already has rock-bottom pricing for single-line users, so you won’t see massive savings here. That said, Inner Circle members can save an extra $5 a month on Visible Plus or Plus Pro — provided you aren’t already receiving another promotion.

While Visible’s new Inner Circle might not be a massive game-changer per se and works a bit differently from many other family plans out there, it does at least make it a bit easier for families that want to switch to what is easily one of the best Verizon Value brands around.

