Is Visible Plus Pro worth the extra $10 a month?

I’ve been a big Visible fan for years. While it’s not the only carrier I use, it’s definitely the one I most often come back to. I’m also not the only one in our staff who favors it, as Joe Maring recently left T-Mobile for Visible. There’s a lot to like about Visible, and it only continues to get better. Earlier this spring, the Verizon-owned brand announced a new plan: the confusingly named Visible Plus Pro. Naming aside, I signed up to give it a try and see how it compares to the other tiers.

I planned to dive deep and give it a full review. Coming from Visible Plus, I was mostly excited about the promise of truly unlimited data with no premium data caps. As it turns out, Visible Plus also received this upgrade. Previously, Visible Plus would limit your premium data before dropping you to lower priority speeds. With that cap now gone, there’s honestly not much separating Visible Plus Pro from Visible Plus.

After about a month, I switched my line back to Visible Plus. Bottom line: I just didn’t see enough added value in Visible Plus Pro to justify the extra $10 a month. In terms of speeds and everyday service quality, the two plans feel identical. That said, there are still a few scenarios where the Pro tier makes sense.

If you’re considering Visible Plus Pro, I’d only recommend it if these extra features matter to you: 4K UHD streaming out of the box (while possible on any plan with a VPN, it’s a gray area at best)

Hotspot speeds bumped up from 10 Mbps to 15 Mbps, with no cap

International texting to over 200 countries and calling to 85 countries included

Two days of Global Pass travel data per billing cycle (bank up to 12 days)

Free smartwatch connectivity (Pixel Watch or Apple Watch), which costs $10/month extra on Visible Plus Visible Plus Pro is really aimed at people who travel often, both in the US and internationally. It’s also the best pick if you want to use a compatible smartwatch on Visible’s network, since the added cost for the watch makes the total price the same as Pro — so you might as well get the extra perks included here as well.

If either of those scenarios fits your needs, upgrading to Pro is worth it. For everyone else, Visible Plus remains the sweet spot. You’ll still get international features, faster speeds, and better prioritization than Visible Basic, while paying much less than any of the big three postpaid carriers.

