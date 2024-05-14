Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Changing the wallpaper is one of the simplest ways to add a touch of personality to your device. And if you are like me, you often find yourself reminiscing about the years past, and that classic look that has become timeless. Why not bring that look to your phone? We have put together a collection of vintage wallpapers for your phone.

Download these vintage wallpapers for your phone There is a very important tip we should cover before getting started. Keep in mind you should not download the images you see right below. These have been compressed and optimized for improved website performance. They should be considered image previews and are for demonstration purposes only. If you download the wallpaper directly from these previews, it won’t look as good. Instead, go through the previews, make up your mind on which you want to use, and then click on the download button below the previews to download the full-resolution files.

How to set these vintage wallpapers on your phone Are you ready to turn your new piece of tech into a vintage art piece? Let’s help you set these vintage wallpapers on your phone. The great thing about wallpapers is that they are simply images, so they are universal and can be used on any device that allows you to change your background. We have put together step-by-step instructions for changing your wallpaper on both Android and iOS, as these are the two leading mobile platforms.

As mentioned earlier, the first step is to click on the download button and grab your favorite vintage wallpapers at full resolution. You can grab them straight from the phone you want to set these on. You can also download them using any other device, though. Then, transfer the files to your phone using a USB cable, Bluetooth, a cloud storage service like Google Drive, or send them to yourself via email. Use any method you prefer, but avoid services that compress images. Services like Messenger or WhatsApp reduce the quality of sent images.

Follow the steps below once your favorite vintage wallpapers are on your phone.

How to set these vintage wallpapers on an Android phone: Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper & style. Tap on the More wallpapers option. Find and select your vintage wallpaper. Make any modifications you prefer, then hit Set wallpaper. Select whether you want to set the vintage wallpaper on your Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screens.

How to set these vintage wallpapers on an iPhone: Open the Settings app. Tap on the Wallpaper option. Select Add New Wallpaper. Find and select your vintage wallpaper. Make any modifications you prefer, then hit Add. Tap on Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor’s note: We formulated these instructions using a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.4.1. Some steps and menus may be different depending on your device and its software version. If these vintage wallpapers aren’t exactly your cup of tea, we have other wallpaper collections you might like. Take a look at our posts on Art Deco wallpapers, aesthetic wallpapers, and artistic wallpapers. You can also go mainstream and pick from our list of stock wallpapers from the most popular devices.

