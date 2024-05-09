Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Changing your phone’s wallpaper is the easiest way to give your device some personality. Of course, you want something that looks great, and nothing represents great aesthetics like the Art Deco movement. It has been turning buildings, bridges, house items, and anything you can think of into art pieces since the early 1900’s. There are still plenty of fans, so we know many of you will love these Art Deco wallpapers for your phone.

Download these Art Deco wallpapers for your phone First things first, we have to tell you how things work in these wallpaper posts. We wouldn’t advise that you download the images you see right below. These are image previews, and we put them there for demonstration purposes only. The previews have been compressed and optimized for faster loading speeds and improved website performance, so they won’t look as great. Take a look at them, and when you make up your mind on which Art Deco wallpapers you want, hit the download button below the images to download the full-resolution files.

How to set these Art Deco wallpapers on your phone Now it’s time to set your favorite Art Deco wallpapers on your phone. We will walk you through the process for changing your wallpaper on both Android and iOS. The great thing about wallpapers is that they are simply images, so you can use them on any device that allows you to change the background.

As already mentioned, the first step is to grab the full-resolution Art Deco wallpapers via the button above. It would be easier if you simply download them on the device you want to set them on. You can also grab them using another device, though. Afterward, you can transfer the files to your phone using a USB cable, Bluetooth, a cloud storage service like Google Drive, or even sending it to yourself via email. Just make sure to use a service that won’t compress the images. Services like Messenger or WhatsApp reduce the quality of sent images.

Once you’ve got your Art Deco wallpapers on your phone, follow the steps below to set them as your background.

How to set these Art Deco wallpapers on Android: Open the Settings app. Tap on Wallpaper & style. Select More wallpapers. Find and select your Art Deco wallpaper. Customize the wallpaper to your liking, then hit Set wallpaper when ready. Choose whether you want to set the Art Deco wallpaper on your Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screens.

How to set these Art Deco wallpapers on iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Tap on Wallpaper. Select Add New Wallpaper. Find and select your Art Deco wallpaper. Customize the wallpaper to your liking, then hit Add when ready. Select Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor’s note: We used a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.4.1 to formulate these instructions. Some steps and menus may be different, depending on your device and software. If these Art Deco wallpapers aren’t exactly your cup of tea, we have plenty of other wallpaper collections you might love. For similar styles, take a look at our artistic wallpapers, aesthetic wallpapers, and abstract wallpapers. You can also go the traditional route and pick from a plethora of stock wallpapers from the most popular devices.

