Verizon confirms Wear OS 7 update is on the way for these Pixel Watches

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon has updated its support pages with details about the Wear OS 7 update for Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Watch 2.

It states the update will come with the June security patch.

Google hasn’t announced a rollout, but it’s likely that the update is coming soon.

Google’s Wear OS 7 announcement at I/O 2026 held promises of better battery life, “Live Updates,” and more. And if you’ve been sitting in anticipation for the update to hit your Pixel Watch, you might not have to wait too long.

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Verizon has updated its support pages to say that a new update is inbound for the Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Watch 4 (via Droid-Life). The pages clearly mention that this is the Wear OS 7 update, while also including the software version number CP2A.260603.001.

It further mentions that the update will come with the June 2026 security patch for the Pixel Watch, along with other performance and stability improvements.

Wear OS 7 will add several new features. Apart from the improved battery life and better performance, it will also get new “flexible and dynamic” widgets in two sizes. There are new media-related improvements as well, including a new remote audio output switcher, per-app media auto-launch controls, a native fitness-tracking experience, and more.

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The support pages include June 9 as the release date for the update, but this doesn’t seem accurate. As far as we can tell, the update hasn’t started rolling out to Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3, or Pixel Watch 4 users. Google has also not announced a rollout.

It’s likely that Verizon has updated its website in preparation for the rollout. That would imply the update is imminent, so you probably won’t have to wait too long now.

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