Nearly 300,000 people dumped Verizon because of price hikes. Are you still sticking around?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon has reported a staggering loss of 289,000 postpaid subscribers in the first quarter of 2025.

The company has attributed the decline to recent price hikes.

Verizon may still be the largest carrier in the US, but its latest earnings report suggests that size doesn’t always equal satisfaction. The company has revealed that it lost a staggering 289,000 postpaid subscribers in the first quarter of 2025, a sharp reversal from the 568,000 subscribers it gained just one quarter earlier. The number is even more shocking because it’s more than double the decline Verizon saw in the same period last year. So, what’s behind this dramatic subscriber exit?

The answer, unsurprisingly, is higher prices. In January, Verizon rolled out price increases for family plans with five or more lines, hitting customers on popular packages like “myPlan” and the “New Verizon Plan.”

“Our consumer postpaid phone net losses reflect the impact of recent pricing actions,” Verizon CFO Tony Skiadas admitted during the company’s earnings conference call that followed its quarterly results.

In an effort to calm frustrated customers, Verizon recently introduced a three-year price lock for its myPlan and myHome internet plans. But even the price lock has a catch. The guarantee only covers calling, data, and texting, leaving room for the company to bump up bills with additional fees, taxes, or bundled “perks.”

But rising costs are not the only issue hurting Verizon’s image. A recent Android Authority survey ranked the carrier well behind T-Mobile in terms of customer perception, highlighting broader issues with how the carrier conducts its business.

Clearly, Verizon has some serious work to do if it wants to win back trust and keep subscribers from leaving. The company remains hopeful that it’ll gain momentum in the coming months.

“Our new three-year price lock and free phone guarantee is resonating in the market. We remain confident in our ability to deliver better consumer postpaid phone net adds year-over-year for the full year,” said Skiadas.

What do you think? Are you with Verizon? If so, how do you feel about the service these days?