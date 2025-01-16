Have a big family? Your Verizon bill may soon go up by $15 or more a month

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon is reportedly raising prices on its family plans with 5 or more lines.

The discount per line would drop by $3 per line, meaning you’d pay at least $15 more a month for five lines or even more for those with larger accounts than this.

The price change will reportedly take place on February 20.

The big three carriers have been continually raising prices at every turn over the last few years but as time has gone on I’ve noticed a shift. Although the company’s postpaid plans didn’t directly make many changes in the last half of 2024, Big Red raised prices for legacy customers, increased its administration fee, and made other tweaks that effectively allowed it to raise prices without having to advertise it so openly. It seems this trend will continue in 2025, as a new rumor claims Verizon is going after accounts with five or more lines.

According to an alleged Verizon supervisor commenting via Reddit, Verizon myPlan rates will be going up for those with five or more lines, reducing the multi-line discount down to the same as you’d get with a four-line plan. This effectively raises each line by $3, which means at least $15 more a month in total for those with larger family plans. If the report proves accurate, the change will go into effect on February 20.

Is it time to jump ship and consider prepaid? As pricing continues to increase on the postpaid side, the good news is there are a number of solid alternatives that run on Verizon’s network and will cost you less. Visible (Sign up now!) is actually owned by Verizon but it is one of my favorite providers overall. I recently wrote about how it compares to Verizon’s network in detail.

Total Wireless (Sign up now!) is also owned by Verizon and is a decent option, though there has been some recent issues with Disney Plus billing and other problems that make me slightly more weary. Lastly, for those who want another option that isn’t owned by the carrier itself, US Mobile (Sign up now!) runs on Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile’s network and provides an excellent value.

