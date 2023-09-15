Here are the best Verizon iPhone 15 deals you can get on launch day

TL;DR There are a few Verizon iPhone 15 deals available on launch day.

One of the deals can save you up to $1,000 off an iPhone 15, but it requires a new line.

Another does not require a new line and can earn you up to $830 off.

If you’re a Verizon customer, you might be curious about what kind of deals the carrier is offering for the just-launched iPhone 15 series. You don’t need to worry because we’ve got all the Verizon iPhone 15 deals right here!

As one would expect with Big Red, the best deal is reserved for folks who are ready to add a new line to their account. However, the deal for folks not looking to add a new line isn’t too bad, either. We describe both deals in detail below. Remember that, regardless of which deal you choose, you’ll need to stay with Verizon for 36 months, or else you’ll need to pay off the remaining cost of the device(s) on your account. Also, the phone you trade in can be slightly damaged. As long as there are no battery problems (“swelling, leaking, or too hot to the touch,” per Verizon), you’ll get the full value for your trade.

Get a free Verizon iPhone 15 Pro (new line required) To get a free iPhone 15 Pro — a $1,000 value — you’ll need to add a new Unlimited Ulitmate plan to your account. As of now, the Unlimited Ultimate plan costs $75 for one line with Auto Pay and paper-free billing switched on.

Once you’ve agreed to add that new line, you’ll need to trade in an existing phone to get the full $1,000 credit. Thankfully, Verizon is accepting quite a lot of phones and will take them in almost any condition. iPhones as old as the iPhone XS earn the full $1,000 credit, as do flagship Samsung phones from as far back as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. When you check out at Verizon, you can search for your phone to see if it’s eligible for the full $1,000 credit.

You can also use this to get $1,000 off an iPhone 15 Pro Max instead. You’d still be on the hook for the extra $200 if you go that route. The other two iPhone 15 models come in at under $1,000, so this deal won’t work for them.

Get this Verizon iPhone 15 Pro deal by visiting Verizon’s store.

Save up to $830 off any iPhone 15 model (no new line needed) If you’re an existing Verizon customer with no interest in adding a new line, you can still get some significant savings on a Verizon iPhone 15. For this deal, you’ll need to have an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate account that is eligible for an upgrade. If that’s you, just trade in your existing phone that’s in good condition, and you can get up to $830 off any of the iPhone 15 models. If you go for the standard iPhone 15, the phone would be free since it retails for $799.

Obviously, only the most recent flagship phones will see the total $830 off. However, Verizon appears to be accepting plenty of devices from several years ago. For example, the iPhone 11 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra all earn the full $830 credit.

This deal is a pretty good one if you’ve been holding out on upgrading for a while and want to get the latest and greatest from Apple!

Get this Verizon iPhone 15 deal by visiting Verizon’s store.

