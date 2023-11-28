Verizon's holiday deals can land you $1,900 of tech for any old phone

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Verizon might just have the best holiday deals of any carrier. Not only can trading in your old phone land you a flagship smartphone such as the Pixel 8 Pro or the iPhone 15 Pro, but you can also get a free wearable and tablet thrown in for good measure. The total value you could be saving can reach as much as $1,900,

There are obviously hoops that you have to jump through to take full advantage of these amazing deals. The trade-in is a big one, but this is a very easy one to meet. The holiday offers give you maximum trade-in credit for any old phone, almost irrespective of its value. For instance, trading in the decade-old iPhone 6 scores you $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro, which is pretty crazy.

That same deal also lets you add the Apple Watch SE and an iPad for no extra charge. The only caveat is that you need to add a line of service for every device you’re getting for free. For the iPhone 15 Pro, an Unlimited Ultimate Plan is required.

With those conditions clear, here’s a summary of the Verizon holiday deals: Apple deal — Get three Apple gifts of up to $1,700 in value. Get an iPhone 15 Pro when you trade in any old iPhone in any condition, plus get an Apple Watch SE and iPad.

— Get three Apple gifts of up to $1,700 in value. Get an iPhone 15 Pro when you trade in any old iPhone in any condition, plus get an Apple Watch SE and iPad. Samsung deal — Get three Samsung gifts of up to $1,800 in value. Get a Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus for free with any Samsung phone trade-in. Any model in any condition. Plus, get a Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE for free.

— Get three Samsung gifts of up to $1,800 in value. Get a Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus for free with any Samsung phone trade-in. Any model in any condition. Plus, get a Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE for free. Google deal — Get three Google gifts of up to $1,900 in value. Get a Pixel 8 Pro for free when you trade in your old Google Pixel with select Unlimited plans. Plus, get the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for free. Your options with this range of deals are vast, and you could have your holiday shopping wrapped up in no time. Hit the button below to find out more.

