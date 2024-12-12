Verizon's found a way to make your FaceTime calls more reliable

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon has launched an Enhanced Video Calling feature.

It promises to bring clearer video calls, reduced lag, and more reliable connections, even in congested areas.

Only iPhone users on certain Verizon plans and in specific areas can use it initially.

For all of the fancy features offered by smartphones and network providers, many of us would prefer that the core functions we use work better. Verizon has moved to address that today with the introduction of Enhanced Video Calling. It sounds great in theory, but only iPhone users can take advantage of it so far, and that isn’t the only limitation at this stage.

The new feature was announced in a Verizon news release on Thursday morning. It’s designed to make video calls smoother and clearer, even in busy areas. Powered by cutting-edge network-slicing technology, this feature is available immediately for those subscribers who fulfill the requirements.

Network slicing is a clever tool. Most video calls today share bandwidth with everything else on the network, which can cause lag or pixelation. With network slicing, instead of all types of data competing for the same resources, a dedicated path for your call is created, allowing for better performance. In theory, this should mean clearer video quality, reduced lag, and a more reliable experience for apps like FaceTime, WhatsApp, and Zoom.

“Using the 5G advanced network features to power Enhanced Video Calling allows us to offer seamless mobile video calling experiences for our customers, even in congested areas,” said Srini Kalapala, Senior Vice President of Technology and Product Development at Verizon.

Not everyone will benefit from Enhanced Video Calling right away. Apart from needing an iPhone 14 or newer running iOS 18.2, you must be on the Unlimited Ultimate plan or Business Unlimited Pro 5G Plan. Even then, you’ll only get the perk in select 5G Ultra Wideband areas. It can be assumed that the availability of this feature will be expanded over time.

