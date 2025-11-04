Looking to save big? Here are 5 Verizon deals I recommend checking out this month

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Verizon may no longer hold the crown as the undisputed leader in wireless, but it remains one of the largest and most dependable networks in the US. It’s true that it is also often the most expensive of the big three, but thankfully, both new and existing customers can find ways to save, from trade-in credits and upgrade discounts to free phone promos when adding a line.

With all that out of the way, below are the five best deals for November that I recommend checking out.

Get an iPhone 17 Pro and iPad for free

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Right now, Verizon is offering an iPhone 17 Pro and a free iPad (A16) when you port in a new line to Unlimited Ultimate and sign up for a new tablet line. Don’t want the tablet? You can still get the iPhone 17 Pro for free with a new line. While that’s the very best iPhone offer right now, Verizon is also offering several other models for free with a new line, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus, and iPhone 16e.

Right now, you can get a Pixel 10 or Pixel 10 Pro for free

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Verizon is offering the Pixel 10 for free or up to $800 off any other device with any qualifying trade-in or new line, as long as you’re on a MyPlan Welcome plan or higher. If you’d rather have the Pixel 10 Pro, you can’t get it with a new line, but you will still qualify for a free offer with a trade-in.

Buy the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Flip 7, get one for free

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

If you pick up the Z Fold 7 or Flip 7 on Verizon, you’ll get a second Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Flip 7 for free. The catch? You’ll need a new line on an Unlimited Plus or Ultimate plan. To learn more about either device, be sure to check out our Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 reviews to get a closer look.

Get the Galaxy S25 or S25 Edge for free, no trade-in required

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Pick up the Galaxy S25 or S25 Edge at no cost when you open a new line on any Unlimited MyPlan. If you’ve got your eye on the S25 Ultra, you can snag it for $499.99 instead of the usual $1,299.99 with Unlimited Ultimate. Not adding a line? No problem. You can score the same offers through a trade-in, with the Ultra getting up to $1,000 in credit, making it an even stronger deal.

For a deeper look at Samsung’s latest lineup, check out our Galaxy S25 buyer’s guide.

Test drive Verizon for 30 days While it can’t match T-Mobile’s 90-day trial, Verizon lets you test its network free for 30 days with no number transfer or permanent changes. On many devices, you can even keep your old carrier active simultaneously, thanks to eSIM.

No credit card or collateral is needed to start, and you’ll get unlimited talk, text, and data during the trial.

