These are the very best Verizon deals you'll find this October

Verizon may no longer hold the crown as the undisputed leader in wireless, but it remains one of the largest and most dependable networks in the US. It’s true that it is also often the most expensive of the big three, but thankfully, both new and existing customers can find ways to save, from trade-in credits and upgrade discounts to free phone promos when adding a line.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the top Verizon deals for October 2025.

The best Verizon at a glance

Get a free Pixel 10 with most plans, no trade-in necessary

Verizon is offering the Pixel 10 for free or up to $800 off any other device with a new line, as long as you’re on a MyPlan Welcome plan or higher. If you’d rather have the Pixel 10 Pro or Pro XL, you can get either for free with a new line as well, though this requires the Unlimited Ultimate plan.

Buy the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Flip 7, get one for free

If you pick up the Z Fold 7 or Flip 7 on Verizon, you’ll get a second Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Flip 7 for free. The catch? You’ll need a new line on an Unlimited Plus or Ultimate plan. To learn more about either device, be sure to check out our Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 reviews to get a closer look.

Get a free iPhone 17 with most plans, though you will need a trade-in

Verizon is giving away the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, or iPhone 17 Pro for free with a trade-in, regardless of the condition of the device. Prefer the iPhone 17 Pro Max? You might not be able to get it for free with a trade-in, but you will be able to save up to $1,100 off on the asking price.

Get the Galaxy S25 or S25 Edge for free, no trade-in required

Pick up the Galaxy S25 or S25 Edge at no cost when you open a new line on any Unlimited MyPlan. If you’ve got your eye on the S25 Ultra, you can snag it for $499.99 instead of the usual $1,299.99 with Unlimited Ultimate. Not adding a line? No problem. You can score the same offers through a trade-in, with the Ultra getting up to $1,000 in credit, making it an even stronger deal.

For a deeper look at Samsung’s latest lineup, check out our Galaxy S25 buyer’s guide.

Test drive Verizon for 30 days While it can’t match T-Mobile’s 90-day trial, Verizon lets you test its network free for 30 days with no number transfer or permanent changes. On many devices, you can even keep your old carrier active simultaneously, thanks to eSIM.

No credit card or collateral is needed to start, and you’ll get unlimited talk, text, and data during the trial.

Plenty of other great free phone offers with a new line While the deals above are some of the very best, that’s not the only free phone promotions out there. You’ll find plenty of ways to get a free phone simply by opening a new line. Let’s start with the options that require Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate to qualify. Moto Edge 2025 – Free (Save $400)

iPhone 16e – Free (Save $600)

Motorola Razr 2025 – Free (Save $600) Typically, you won’t find nearly as many choices if you are interested in a cheaper plan like MyPlan Unlimited Welcome, but you’re not totally without options. As briefly mentioned above, several members of the Galaxy S25 family and Pixel 10 family can be free with any new line. Beyond that, here are a few other options: Galaxy S25 FE – Free (Save $649)

Apple iPhone 15 – Free (Save $730)

Apple iPhone 15 Plus – Free (Save $830) For an even more complete list of all your options, be sure to check out Verizon’s website. That’s a look at all of the best Verizon deals currently available, but we’ll continue to release updated versions of this post monthly to ensure you always have the latest deals.

