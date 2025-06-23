Verizon's Project 624 looks heavy on hype, light on perks in new leak

Verizon

TL;DR A new leak has revealed details about Verizon’s new Project 624, which it first teased in April this year.

Instead of offering something new, an internal document states that Project 624 aims to promote existing perks and double down on available rewards.

Verizon also appears to be stocking new swag and goodies in its retail stores, with giveaways expected to begin on June 24.

Verizon plans to introduce new perks and benefits for its customers in an effort to reverse its recent subscriber slump. Consumer Group CEO Sowmyanarayan Sampath first hinted at the changes back in April. A few details about Verizon’s so-called “Project 624” have now surfaced online ahead of its official announcement on June 24.

The Mobile Report has gained access to an internal memo highlighting what Verizon’s Project 624 may be all about. Instead of introducing new perks and benefits, Verizon allegedly plans to promote existing perks with its new Project 624 and double down on the available rewards.

The carrier could introduce new rewards for its myAccess program for postpaid customers, like gift cards, pickleball sets, Disney ears, Top Golf gift cards, etc. A “big facelift” for the My Verizon app also appears to be on the cards.

In addition to the information outlined in the leaked document, The Mobile Report reports that the carrier is shipping new Verizon-branded swag to stores across the US. Starting June 24, customers could receive free items like water bottles, drawstring backpacks, and sunglasses on store visits. The carrier reportedly plans to give out “palm cards” outlining the myAccess program benefits and cookies with a “Customer Appreciation Event” label as well.

Based on the leaked information, Verizon’s Project 624 seems underwhelming so far. However, the carrier may still have a few surprises up its sleeve. We won’t have to wait too long to learn all the details, as Verizon is expected to make an official announcement tomorrow. Stay tuned to our coverage to be among the first to know all about Verizon’s new Project 624.

