Want a free TV or VR headset? Verizon says switch to its 5G home internet

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon is offering a Samsung TV or Meta VR headset to new customers who sign up for the 5G Home Plus internet plan.

The limited-time deal is available until April 30.

You’ll have to stay on the plan for at least 180 days, or you may be charged the value of the gift.

Verizon is making its 5G Home Plus internet plan more expensive for new customers by reducing its discount from $35 to $25. While the prospect of paying $10 more than existing customers may be off-putting, Verizon is trying to sweeten the deal by offering a gift. The carrier is running a new promotion where new customers can choose what freebie they want: a Samsung TV or Meta VR headset.

On its website, Verizon says you can get either a Samsung 43-inch Class TV or a Meta Quest 3S if you may the switch. The TV sells at a retail price of $330, while the VR device costs $300.

There are a few requirements you should know about before putting any money down, though. First, this gift is only available if you sign up for the 5G Home Plus internet plan. Next, this is a limited-time offer that expires on April 30, so you’ll need to make your decision to switch soon. In the fine print, it says you need to stay on the 5G Home Plus plan for at least 180 days, or Verizon may charge you for the value of the gift.

For $55, the 5G Home Plus plan gets 4K video streaming, router and Whole-Home Wi-Fi, and a three-year price guarantee. You’ll also get a $10 perk to save on the entertainment or service you want. This includes Netflix and Max (With Ads), the Disney bundle, Apple One, Apple Music Family, YouTube Premium, Verizon’s unlimited cloud storage, Verizon’s home device support protection, and Google One AI Premium.

