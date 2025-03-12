Verizon just raised the price of its 5G home internet without actually raising the price

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon has lowered the discount it offers for its 5G Home Plus plan.

The discount has been reduced from $35 to $25, meaning new customers now pay $55 per month.

The current rate for the package remains unchanged at $80 per month.

Among Verizon’s home internet offerings, the 5G Home Plus subscription is arguably the best option in the group. However, a recent change to the plan has deflated some of its value for new customers.

A subscription to Verizon’s 5G Home Plus plan costs $80, but users can get a discount that knocks $35 off of the total price. However, it appears Verizon has quietly adjusted this deal, reducing the promotional offer to $25 for new customers (via Reddit). This means new customers will have to pay $55 per month. As for existing customers, it looks like the discount hasn’t changed.

This discount reduction is not all bad news, however. One customer points out that the new $55 plan comes with a perk that allows you to pick a subscription and pay for it through Verizon billing. This benefit is said to be worth “at least a $10 value,” making up for the reduced concession. However, if you’re not interested in taking advantage of this perk, you’ll just be paying an extra $10 for nothing.

By reducing the discount, Verizon is able to charge more for its service without having to say it’s raising prices. This change comes as Verizon plans to increase pricing on its Mobile Protect accounts with four or more lines later this month. The new pricing for Mobile Protect goes into effect on March 27.

