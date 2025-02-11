Verizon Protect will soon raise its pricing: Who's affected and by how much?

Last month, Verizon hiked prices on family plans with five or more lines. Now, it’s targeting customers with multi-device Verizon Mobile Protect accounts.

According to an official Verizon support document , the cost of Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device plans with four or more lines will increase by $8. However, those with two or three lines will continue paying the same price.

This latest price increase might have you reconsidering whether Verizon’s insurance is worth it — or if you should switch to an alternative. The answer will depend on your needs but, in many cases, there could be options that offer similar benefits while saving you money.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the new pricing, which takes effect on March 27:

What are your alternatives to Verizon Mobile Protect?

First, it’s worth noting that Verizon offers other insurance options beyond Mobile Protect, including Wireless Phone Protection and Total Equipment Coverage. These plans provide many of the same benefits as Mobile Protect, including:

$0 deductible for screen and back glass repairs

Unlimited claims

Coverage for loss, theft, and damage with a $99 deductible

While all three plans share similar features, they differ in pricing and a few benefits. Here’s a quick comparison:

Verizon Mobile Protect: Starts at $19 per month for most devices. Includes everything above, plus fast battery replacements, same-day delivery, data recovery, 24/7 tech support, digital security and privacy features, and in-person device refreshes.

Starts at $19 per month for most devices. Includes everything above, plus fast battery replacements, same-day delivery, data recovery, 24/7 tech support, digital security and privacy features, and in-person device refreshes. Verizon Total Equipment Coverage: Starts at $12.10 per month for most devices (or even less for some). Adds fast battery replacement but lacks some of Mobile Protect’s premium features.

Starts at $12.10 per month for most devices (or even less for some). Adds fast battery replacement but lacks some of Mobile Protect’s premium features. Verizon Phone Protection: Starts at $7.95 per month for most devices (or even less for some). Offers the core insurance features listed above, but none of the extras that are found in the other two plans.

Unless you really need faster battery replacements or Verizon’s extras like data recovery and same-day delivery, switching to Verizon Phone Protection could save you anywhere from $10 to $30 per month while still offering essential coverage.