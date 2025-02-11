Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Verizon Protect will soon raise its pricing: Who's affected and by how much?
Published on3 hours ago
- Verizon is increasing pricing on its Mobile Protect accounts with four or more lines.
- The price will increase by $8 in total, making Verizon Protect’s value more questionable.
- Thankfully, there are alternatives like AppleCare, Samsung Care, third-party insurance, and even a cheaper Verizon-backed option for those who know where to look.
Last month, Verizon hiked prices on family plans with five or more lines. Now, it’s targeting customers with multi-device Verizon Mobile Protect accounts.
According to an official Verizon support document, the cost of Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device plans with four or more lines will increase by $8. However, those with two or three lines will continue paying the same price.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the new pricing, which takes effect on March 27:
- 1 line: $19
- 2 lines: $38
- 3 lines: $57
- 4-20 lines: $68
This latest price increase might have you reconsidering whether Verizon’s insurance is worth it — or if you should switch to an alternative. The answer will depend on your needs but, in many cases, there could be options that offer similar benefits while saving you money.
Is Verizon Mobile Protect worth it?
What are your alternatives to Verizon Mobile Protect?
First, it’s worth noting that Verizon offers other insurance options beyond Mobile Protect, including Wireless Phone Protection and Total Equipment Coverage. These plans provide many of the same benefits as Mobile Protect, including:
- $0 deductible for screen and back glass repairs
- Unlimited claims
- Coverage for loss, theft, and damage with a $99 deductible
While all three plans share similar features, they differ in pricing and a few benefits. Here’s a quick comparison:
- Verizon Mobile Protect: Starts at $19 per month for most devices. Includes everything above, plus fast battery replacements, same-day delivery, data recovery, 24/7 tech support, digital security and privacy features, and in-person device refreshes.
- Verizon Total Equipment Coverage: Starts at $12.10 per month for most devices (or even less for some). Adds fast battery replacement but lacks some of Mobile Protect’s premium features.
- Verizon Phone Protection: Starts at $7.95 per month for most devices (or even less for some). Offers the core insurance features listed above, but none of the extras that are found in the other two plans.
Unless you really need faster battery replacements or Verizon’s extras like data recovery and same-day delivery, switching to Verizon Phone Protection could save you anywhere from $10 to $30 per month while still offering essential coverage.
There are options outside of Verizon as well
If you’d rather not stick with Verizon’s insurance, you have other options:
- AppleCare (for iPhones): Starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually (saving you $15.89 per year).
- Samsung Care Plus (for Samsung devices): Starts at $8 per month, but pricing varies by device.
- Third-party insurance providers: Progressive, Allstate, and Assurion are just three options. The latter of these is actually Verizon’s partner for its plans, though you can expect different rates and features when signing up directly.
If you’re looking to cut costs, switching to a lower-tier Verizon plan is the easiest option, requiring minimal effort. You can make the change quickly through the Verizon app or the official website.
While it’s worth comparing Verizon’s plans to third-party options, you’ll often find similar pricing — though third-party providers may have slightly less favorable deductibles and other small differences if you go to them directly.
If you’re set on choosing insurance outside of Verizon, we strongly recommend AppleCare, Samsung Care, or a manufacturer-backed program. These options provide repairs directly from the source, ensuring greater reliability.