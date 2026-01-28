Verizon is offering a $200 gift card to switch, and here’s how it works

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon is offering a $200 e-Gift Card if you switch, buy a new phone, and sign up for any unlimited plan.

The gift card can be used on Verizon’s site or in corporate stores for devices, accessories, or even services.

You’ll need to keep an eligible unlimited plan for six months or Verizon can charge the $200 back.

We recently asked whether it’s still worth sticking with Verizon, and a lot of you sounded ready to walk. Prepaid plans keep getting cheaper, MVNOs are easier than ever to try, and patience with big carriers is wearing thin. Maybe someone at Verizon saw our polling, because the provider just dangled a tempting new offer.

Are ATT and Verizon the new top dogs for good? 0 votes Yes, ATT and Verizon are the only two postpaid options that matter now. NaN % No, Verizon might be down but it's not out. NaN % None of the big carriers matter anymore, prepaid is where it is at! NaN % Other (Let us know in the comments) NaN %

For a limited time, Verizon is offering a $200 e-Gift Card if you switch, buy a new smartphone, and sign up for any myPlan Unlimited plan. This includes its entry-level Unlimited Welcome plan, so you don’t need to commit to one of the pricier tiers to qualify.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The gift card does require a bit of legwork on your part. You’ll need to submit a redemption claim within 60 days of placing your order, and Verizon says it can take up to eight weeks for the card to arrive by email once the claim is approved.

There are also some conditions worth keeping in mind. If you cancel service, return the phone, or move off an eligible unlimited plan within the first six months, Verizon can charge the $200 back to your account. The gift card can be used at Verizon’s corporate stores or on its website for devices, accessories, and services, but it won’t work at authorized retailer locations.

Verizon has run similar switcher incentives before. Still, it lands at an interesting moment, coming just days after the carrier was named the most reliable network in a new industry report. Between positive headlines like that and incentives like this, Verizon is keen to stave off the cheaper alternatives.

Follow