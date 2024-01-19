Poll: Are you upgrading from the Galaxy S23 series to the S24 series?

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series this week, and there are a few notable upgrades and additions worth talking about.

However, we’re curious to know whether you plan to upgrade to these new phones if you’ve got an S23 series handset. Let us know via the poll below, and leave a comment if you’d like to elaborate on your decision.

Are you upgrading from the Galaxy S23 series to the S24 series? 607 votes Yes, for sure 20 % No, there isn't enough here to upgrade 66 % Maybe, I'm not sure yet 14 %

We can see why you might upgrade, as your contract might allow you to switch to the new phone. Or maybe you’re willing to upgrade after a year because you’re enamored with the AI features and extra-long update commitment.

I don’t expect many people to upgrade after a year, though, as upgrade cycles are getting longer and longer. In fact, it’s not uncommon for people to only upgrade after roughly three years.

Comments