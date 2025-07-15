Here's why you can't rate that system app in the Google Play Store

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Earlier this year, Google started working to implement minimalistic app listings for system services in the Play Store.

These listings do not include a review section nor allow users to rate the apps.

Users are now starting to see this new format for system services roll out widely.

Should all app listings be created the same? At first glance, it might make sense to expect all app listings in the Play Store to have the same stuff: description, screenshots, device compatibility, and a place to submit and read reviews. Back at the start of the year, though, we started to become aware of a change Google was working on that would seriously pare down the content available in Play Store listings for some apps, resulting in a minimalistic app listing just containing a basic synopsis. And now it finally looks like this new view is starting to roll out widely.

Not all apps are built equally, and the ones we first saw associated with this minimal new Play Store layout were all Android system services — the sort of things the vast majority of users will never have to think twice about, let alone try to pull them up on the Play Store. At the time, we speculated that Google’s reasoning for this change might involve wanting to limit the ability of users to take out their frustrations with undesirable system behavior by review-bombing these apps.

A few months later, we spotted Google preparing a new list of “System services” apps within Play Services that appeared to feature the very same apps we saw trying on that new Play Store listing look. Now in July, that list is finally starting to roll out.

As if heralded by that release, we’ve started to receive reports from users who are now seeing the new listing format live on their devices.

Odds are, you won’t stumble across any of these naturally — these aren’t the kind of apps most people go looking for in the first place, and they won’t even show up in a regular search. But if you’re browsing installed apps on your phone and tap through out of curiosity — well, now you’ve got no excuse for being surprised.

