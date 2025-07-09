This new setting in Android ensures core Google services are always up to date

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is adding a new dashboard to streamline updates of crucial background services on Android.

It’s called “System services” and can be found on your Android device’s Privacy & Security settings.

The System services dashboard lets you manage existing services or install new ones.

Alongside the core Android firmware on your phone, Google adds a layer of additional services responsible for enabling various features on your device, strengthening its security, and even enabling core features for other apps. Most of these services are updated monthly, distinct from routine Android firmware updates, and you download the latest updates for most of these apps or services through the Google Play Store.

However, if you disable automatic app updates on the Play Store, some of these updates may get overlooked despite being crucial. That is why Google is now releasing a dedicated dashboard specifically for these services. It recently added a new “System services” page in Android’s settings to manage all of Google’s background services that run on top of Android. It also addresses the fact that your Android device is never truly up to date, and 9to5Google hints it may enable auto-update of those background apps as well.

This new dashboard displays a list of all the system services supported on your phone, and segments it as “Available updates,” “Not installed,” and “Up to date.” While the interface also allows you to remove or disable these background services, doing so is not advised as it can impact your device’s usability.

This new dashboard is expected to accompany the Google System Services update for July 2025. On your Android device, head over to Settings > Privacy & Security > System services to view the list of internal services that keep all the features of your Android phone running smoothly.

The System services dashboard is rolling out to devices running Android 6 Marshmallow or later. If you don’t see it immediately, you can head to Settings > Privacy & Security > System and updates and install the latest Google Play system update. Once the update is downloaded, you will be prompted to restart your phone, so go ahead and do that. This should add System services as a new option. If you don’t have it already, you should get it in a few days.

