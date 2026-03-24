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This Oura rival just returned to the US, and it's claiming twice the battery life
2 hours ago
- Ultrahuman Ring PRO is now available for pre-order in the US.
- The ring features a 15-day battery life claim, or up to 45 days with the new PRO Charging Case.
- Early bird pricing starts at $349 for the Ring PRO and PRO Charging Case.
Ultrahuman is officially back in the US. Today, the company opened US pre-orders for its latest smart ring, the Ring PRO. The third-generation device was originally announced more than a month ago, but wasn’t available to US buyers due to an ongoing legal dispute. A US patent ruling involving Oura blocked Ultrahuman from importing and selling its devices domestically, keeping the new hardware out of the US despite a broader global rollout.
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Now that it’s been cleared, Ultrahuman is touting its biggest upgrade, a 15-day battery life claim. The new PRO Charging Case pushes runtime up to 45 days and uses a magnetic docking system designed to reduce heat and preserve battery health. It also adds Find My-style tracking, faster device updates, and Qi wireless charging. The Ring PRO also features a redesigned heart rate sensor, a faster dual-core processor, and can store up to 250 days of health data on-device. The upgraded titanium build is available in Bionic Gold, Space Silver, Aster Black, and Raw Titanium in sizes 4 through 15.
As for pricing, Ultrahuman continues its subscription-free model, which offers users access to core metrics like sleep, recovery, stress, and activity without paying a monthly fee. However, the company continues to push its optional add-ons, which it calls PowerPlugs, including AFib detection, ovulation tracking, respiratory monitoring, and GLP-1 tracking. Ultrahuman is also rolling out Jade, an AI layer that connects ring data with its broader ecosystem for personalized insights and recommendations.
Pre-orders start at $349 for the Ring PRO and PRO charging case for the first 1,000 buyers. After that, early bird pricing will climb based on availability. The pre-order pricing tiers are as follows:
- First 1,000 orders: $349 (save $130)
- Next 2,000 orders: $389 (save $90)
- Next 3,000 orders:$429 (save $50)
- Remaining pre-orders: $449
Once pre-orders close, the Ring PRO will start at $399 with the Charger Mini or $479 when bundled with the PRO Charging Case. The PRO Charging case is also sold separately for $100. Shipping for the Ultrahuman Ring PRO and PRO Charging Case will begin May 15.
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