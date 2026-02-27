This smart ring is coming for Oura with two-week battery life

Ultrahuman

TL;DR Ultrahuman announced the Ring PRO, its third-generation smart ring, alongside a new AI platform called Jade.

The ring features a battery life of up to 15 days, plus a new charging case that extends total runtime by up to 45 days.

The Ring PRO starts at $479 with global preorders open now, but it is not currently available in the US due to an ongoing patent dispute.

This morning, Ultrahuman announced its newest smart ring, the Ultrahuman Ring PRO. The brand’s third-generation smart ring, the Ring PRO, features a few key upgrades, but one is a significant differentiator. According to the company, the ring will last up to 15 days on a single charge, a spec that beats the latest from Oura.

A significant part of the battery story sits outside the ring itself. Ultrahuman is introducing a new PRO Charging Case that extends total runtime by up to 45 days, supports Qi wireless charging, and uses a magnetic docking system designed to generate less heat than conventional wireless charging. The case can store large amounts of ring data, accelerate firmware updates through direct connectivity, and includes a built-in speaker with proximity guidance to help locate it when misplaced.

Beyond battery, the Ring PRO upgrades Ultrahuman’s existing hardware with a titanium build available in Bionic Gold, Space Silver, Aster Black, and Raw Titanium. The Pro also introduces a redesigned heart-rate sensor for improved accuracy, specifically during sleep. The device also features a new dual-core processor for faster on-device processing. Ultrahuman says the ring can store up to 250 days of health data locally, allowing tracking to continue even when the device isn’t syncing regularly.

Alongside the hardware, Ultrahuman introduced Jade, an AI software layer that analyzes data across the company’s ecosystem. It combines ring metrics with information from Ultrahuman’s blood testing, glucose monitoring, and environmental products to surface recommendations and trigger features like breathwork or heart rhythm alerts. Jade is rolling out globally as a platform update for existing users.

The launch also arrives amid an ongoing legal battle shaping the smart ring market. A recent U.S. patent ruling involving Oura Health limited Ultrahuman’s ability to import and sell rings domestically, leaving international markets as the primary focus for new hardware releases. As a result, the Ring PRO will be available globally with preorders opening today, but it will not launch in the United States. It is priced at $479 with shipments expected to begin in March. That price puts the ring quite a bit higher than Oura’s flagship at $399, but includes the charging case. Oura charges shoppers an additional $99 for its own charging case. With the Ultrahuman Ring Pro, the core experience is also subscription-free.

