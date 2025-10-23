One smart ring brand is gone from the US, and another just cut a deal

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The US International Trade Commission has finalized its ruling banning Ultrahuman smart rings from being sold in the US.

Oura has reached a settlement with RingConn, allowing the company to keep selling its rings under a licensing agreement.

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has issued its final ruling in Oura’s patent case against rival smart ring maker Ultrahuman.

According to an update shared by Oura, the ITC has concluded its investigation into the matter. With the presidential review period now complete, ITC’s final ruling enforces exclusion and cease-and-desist orders against Ultrahuman. This means that Ultrahuman is effectively banned from importing and selling its smart rings in the United States, leaving Oura and Samsung as the two biggest smart ring players in the country.

The company calls it a “major legal milestone” that “validates the strength of Oura’s patents and our commitment to enabling ethical collaboration across the smart ring ecosystem.”

Meanwhile, Oura and RingConn have reached a settlement that resolves all ongoing patent disputes between the two companies in the US. Under the terms of the confidential agreement, Oura has granted RingConn a multi-year patent license, allowing the company to continue selling its smart rings and companion app in the US.

The ITC first found that Ultrahuman and RingConn had infringed on Oura’s patents back in August. At the time, the commission issued temporary exclusion and cease-and-desist orders blocking both companies from selling their devices in the US. Oura celebrated the move, but users and enthusiasts argued that the decision reduced consumer choice in a market that’s still in its early stages.

Ultrahuman, whose Ring Air competes with Oura on price and design, maintains that its product will remain available for now. In a statement to Gadgets & Wearables, the company said: Ultrahuman Ring AIR remains available for purchase through retailers. All existing Ultrahuman Ring AIR users will continue to receive full firmware, software, and warranty support without interruption.

